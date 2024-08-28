US-China Rivalry In The South China Sea: A Ticking Time Bomb? – OpEd

By Muhammad Saleem Achakzai

Global peace and security are jeopardized as a result of the US-China geopolitical conflict for the resource-rich South China Sea, a critical global trade route. Because the foundation of this conflict is the assertion of regional superiority and competing claims to marine territory, it is approaching a potentially fatal tipping point. The escalating tensions between these two superpowers, each unwilling to back down, could easily spiral into a full-blown conflict with catastrophic consequences.

China is taking a strong positioning in the South China Sea to show that it is in charge of an area that it believes to be within its legitimate sphere of influence. Beijing’s claim to nearly the entire sea, demarcated by the so-called “nine-dash line,” has been a source of tension not only with the United States but also with several Southeast Asian nations. China has persisted to create and strengthen artificial structures and then convert them into strategic armed forces assets although the 2016 decision of the Permanent Court for Arbitration seated in The Hague labeled it unlawful. These actions are not for the procurement of economic resources as it is seen in most cases, but for China to assert its might and more importantly, its supremacy in Asia.

As a result, the US has increased its military presence in the area and launched frequent Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) to refute China’s territorial claims and uphold the idea that these waterways are part of international sea space. These actions, which frequently involve US military ships near the disputed regions, are intended to make a very clear statement: the United States will not tolerate any attempt to restrict access to this critical maritime zone. Still, by doing this, emotions are raised and there’s a greater chance of an uncontrollably explosive encounter.

The South China Sea is a worldwide problem in addition to a regional one. It has been identified as a strategic point for navigation, so it handles one-third of the total marine traffic in the world. In this area, any occurrence of violence is capable of significantly impacting on the economy since it disrupts supply chains and volatile the markets. Further, military activities in such areas can have a very negative impact on the environment which can lead to the complete wiping out of marine habitats.

It is not sustainable for US-China ties in the South China Sea to continue on their current course. Both nations are engaged in a dangerous game of brinkmanship, where the risk of miscalculation is alarmingly high. A minor incident—such as a collision between naval vessels or an aerial encounter—could quickly escalate into a broader conflict, drawing in other regional players and destabilizing the entire Indo-Pacific region. An already unstable scenario is made more complex by the involvement of nations with territorial disputes with China, such as the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Thus far, diplomatic attempts to settle the South China Sea conflict have mainly failed. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has struggled to present a united front, hampered by the divergent interests of its member states and China’s overwhelming influence. Years of negotiations have resulted in little progress toward a legally binding agreement on a Code of Conduct (CoC) for the South China Sea, and this accord is still subject to change.

A fresh dedication to communication and diplomacy is what is sorely required. The world as a whole would be devastated by a military clash in the South China Sea, not just China and the US. Making mistakes may be less likely if initiatives like frequent diplomatic meetings and hotline installations are implemented to boost confidence. Both countries ought to back multilateral measures to resolve the conflict, such as the completion of a strong and binding CoC that takes into account the worries of all parties.

Lastly, the South China Sea war provides an example of how the international community should manage escalating conflicts with competence and stability. There are enormous stakes and a very small margin for error. The leaders of China and the US must act with caution, wisdom, and a genuine desire to maintain peace while the world watches. Global violence is becoming more likely, which poses serious risks to economic and security stability, especially in areas like the South China Sea.