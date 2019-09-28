Saudi Arabia Issues Public Behavior Guidelines

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia gave the go ahead to the implementation of new regulations related to public decency as the country begins to issue tourism visas for visitors from nearly 50 countries for the first time.

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif approved the new rules on Friday which identify 19 offenses as punishable by fines, a statement said.

The regulations will help ensure that visitors and tourists in the Kingdom are aware of laws that concern public behavior and are in compliance with Saudi law.

Men and women are required to dress modestly and to refrain from public displays of affection. Women are free to choose a modest choice of clothing.

Saudi Police officers will be the sole authority responsible for monitoring offenses and imposing fines.

Offenders have the right to submit a grievance claim before the Common Courtesy Department and appeal any fines.

The Kingdom encourages tourists and visitors to familiarize themselves with public decency laws in order to avoid a fine, and looks forward to welcoming all people from around the world, the statement added.

