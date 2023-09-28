Cascading Training On Promoting Innovative Teaching In Higher Education Institutions Of Pakistan – OpEd

By Mir Hassan

In the ever-evolving landscape of higher education, faculty development plays a pivotal role in ensuring that students receive the best possible learning experience. Recently, I had the privilege of participating in a two-day Cascading training program titled “Promoting Innovative Teaching in Higher Education Institutions of Pakistan: An Active Learning Approach.” This transformative experience, hosted for the dedicated faculty of BUITEMS, Quetta, brought to light the significance of active learning in fostering innovative teaching practices.

Pakistan’s higher education system faces multifaceted challenges, from outdated teaching methods to limited resources. Faculty members are the heart of any academic institution, and their ability to adapt and evolve directly impacts the quality of education imparted to students. It is here that the Cascading training program stepped in, serving as a beacon of hope for enhancing teaching methodologies.

Active learning, the central focus of this program, is a pedagogical approach that shifts the traditional teacher-centric model towards a student-centric one. It encourages students to engage in the learning process actively, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. The training equipped faculty members with innovative techniques to implement active learning effectively in their classrooms.

One of the standout aspects of the program was its hands-on approach. Faculty members were not passive recipients of information but active participants in their learning journey. They engaged in discussions, workshops, and practical exercises that showcased the transformative power of active learning. This immersive experience allowed them to see firsthand how these strategies could be tailored to the unique needs of their students. Moreover, the training emphasized the importance of technology in modern education. In a world increasingly driven by digital tools and resources, faculty members were introduced to a plethora of tech-enabled teaching methods. They discovered how to create engaging online content, utilize learning management systems, and harness the potential of virtual classrooms.

The cascading nature of the training is particularly commendable. By empowering select faculty members to become trainers themselves, the program ensures that the knowledge and skills gained continue to spread throughout BUITEMS and beyond. This sustainable model has the potential to create a ripple effect, transforming the institution into a hub of innovative teaching.

In conclusion, the two-day Cascading training program on promoting innovative teaching through active learning for BUITEMS faculty was a resounding success. It not only equipped educators with cutting-edge pedagogical tools but also instilled in them a renewed sense of purpose. As they return to their classrooms, they carry with them the conviction that they can make a difference in the lives of their students. The journey to enhancing higher education in Pakistan is ongoing, and programs like these serve as beacons of hope. They remind us that with the right knowledge, tools, and determination, we can revolutionize the way we teach and, in turn, shape the future of our nation through empowered and innovative learners. BUITEMS’ commitment to this endeavor is a testament to their dedication to excellence in education.