By Shahbaz Ali

Deep within the land of ancient rivers that embroider hopes and despondency, a sinister plot weaves the region’s fragile peace into shreds. India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has been uncovered by Bangladesh’s National Security Intelligence (NSI) as behind a menacing conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan and create anarchy in Bangladesh.

By inducting Bangladeshi youth vulnerable to radicalization into terror groups such as Fitna-al-Khawarij (FaK) and Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya (JFHS), RAW plays a sinister game of deception, blaming Pakistan for the terror that it clandestinely instigates. As India pretends to be a world counter-terrorism leader, its spy agency manipulates the weak, casting an ominous shadow over the subcontinent. Pakistan, resolute in its struggle against extremism, is a symbol of strength, worthy of international accolades, not criticisms.

RAW’s Brutal Manipulation

The explosive NSI report unmasks RAW’s sinister game plan: enticing Bangladeshi nationals into a chessboard of terror. FaK, a mysterious group of militants, is supposedly bankrolled by RAW to cross into Pakistan’s borders, with 25 Bangladeshi nationals—and four dead in Afghanistan’s lawless territories—being involved in terror activities. These are not battle-hardened radicals but civilians, misled by illusory promises and played as sacrificial pawns. Afghan officials drove FaK sponsors into Pakistan, fueling the mayhem India denies to have started. The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh acted swiftly, arresting Ahmed Foysal on July 2, 2025, for his involvement in the terror network of Afghanistan, and Dr. Shamin Mahfuz, JFHS’s founder, on July 14, for conspiring to establish an “Islamic State” in Bangladesh—both supposedly at RAW’s instigation.

JFHS, boasting hundreds of members, lives on extremist fervor, Palestinian revenge fantasies, and FaK-linked jihadi camps. RAW’s game plan is spooky: equip these outfits, indoctrinate recruits in Bangladesh, and send them to spread terror in Pakistan while presenting Islamabad as the terrorism hub. RAW did this before, created in 1968 to safeguard India’s interests but notorious for interference in neighbors’ business—from arming the Mukti Bahini in 1971’s Bangladesh Liberation War to fueling Sri Lanka’s internal conflict. Under Narendra Modi’s aggressive regime, RAW’s tactics have grown darker, using front organizations to stage attacks in Bangladesh and tarnish Pakistan’s image.

Pakistan’s Steadfast Fight for Peace

Pakistan stands in stark contrast, relentlessly combating terrorism with unwavering resolve. Since the early 2000s, operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad have dismantled militant strongholds, from tribal areas to urban centers, at the cost of thousands of soldiers and civilians. These sacrifices have checked groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), earning Pakistan international recognition from counter-terror forums. But RAW wants to unplug this achievement, inundating Pakistan with FaK operatives and rekindling extremism. Pakistan’s reply is firm: increased border security, improved intelligence-sharing with allies such as Bangladesh, and a pledge to regional stability. As Bangladesh’s interim government solidifies relations with Pakistan’s ISI, the two countries stand together against India’s plots.

India’s Staggering Hypocrisy

India’s duplicity is breathtaking. At home, Modi’s government fuels communal strife, demolishes Muslim homes, and brands dissenters as traitors. Abroad, RAW cynically weaponizes Islam, twisting sacred narratives to recruit Bangladeshi Muslims as cannon fodder. This duplicity has an evil purpose: destabilize Pakistan’s comeback, isolate Bangladesh’s new government, and present India as a victim of “Islamic threats.” The disclosures of the NSI reveal India’s moral corruption—a country wanting to lead the world while its spies foment trouble from Kabul to Karachi. While Indian diplomats deliver lectures on counter-terrorism at the UN, RAW sponsors FaK cells that blow up markets and mosques, undermining Pakistan’s hard-earned peace and Bangladesh’s sovereignty.

A Region in Peril

The implications are catastrophic. Pakistan, on the cusp of stability, is threatened once more with terror by Delhi. Bangladesh, newly independent of Sheikh Hasina’s India-friendly disposition, is beset with RAW recruiting its youth to serve in Afghan kill-zones and orchestrated domestic blasts blamed on Pakistan. Regionally, Afghan expulsions stoke cross-border tensions, JFHS fills radical ranks, and confidence between Dhaka and Delhi disintegrates. Around the world, India’s standing as a G20 security partner tatters—how can a country head up counter-terrorism operations when its intelligence operatives cause the mayhem it decries?

Pakistan’s Resolve Glows

Local voices cry out for justice. Pakistani analyst Ayesha Siddiqa calls RAW’s FaK move “colonial deception in democratic clothing,” discrediting Pakistan’s sacrifices. The citizens of Dhaka dismiss India’s manipulation, their streets teeming with anti-India protest. Neutral analysts, such as the International Crisis Group, demand examination of these “unverified shadows” menacing South Asia. Pakistan stands tall as a symbol of determination, its anti-terrorism initiatives a firewall against RAW’s mayhem. Its economic resurgence and diplomatic initiatives further reinforce its bright future, worth recognition from around the world.

A Global Call for Accountability

The world cannot remain indifferent. Washington’s Quad allies and Beijing’s Belt-and-Road partners should demand transparency: declassify RAW’s operations, investigate ATU’s arrests, and convene a SAARC truth commission. Pakistan’s strides—its anti-terror resolve, economic progress, and regional cooperation—merit acclaim, not India’s sabotage. Until Delhi’s dark deeds are exposed, the blood of FaK’s foot soldiers stains Modi’s hands. Pakistan, battered but unyielding, fights for peace while India sows discord. The world needs to acknowledge South Asia’s real hero—Pakistan—and bring India to account for its evil shadow.