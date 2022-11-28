NATO’s Flagship Cyber Defense Exercise Kicks Off In Estonia

By Eurasia Review

Cyber Coalition 22, one of the world’s largest cyber defence exercises, started on Monday (28 November 2022), bringing together some 1,000 cyber defenders from 26 Allies, as well as Finland and Sweden, Georgia, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, the European Union, and participants from industry and academia.

Over the course of five days, participants will train to tackle real-life cyber challenges such as cyber-attacks on power grids, programmes and NATO and Allied assets while in operations – boosting their ability to defend networks and operate together in cyberspace.

Cyber Coalition 22 provides a unique platform for collaboration, experimentation, sharing of experience, and developing best practices. By working together, individual participant – as well as their organisations, nations and NATO – enhance their cyber resilience.

Cyber Coalition is a long-planned NATO exercise, and has taken place annually since 2008. It takes place in Tallinn, Estonia, as well as remotely, from national capitals and other locations.

Cyber defence is a core task of NATO’s collective defence. At the Madrid Summit in June 2022, NATO Allies committed to further their efforts to enhance their cyber defence capabilities, as well as their cooperation with the industry and other key stakeholders such as the EU