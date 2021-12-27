Robert Reich: The Oligarchy’s Ultimate Political Weapon – OpEd

By Robert Reich

If you’re discouraged by what’s happening in the country, that is by design.

The forces undermining our democracy, polluting our planet, and stoking hatred are counting on you to give up. But we must not let them.

They use their allies in political office to grind the gears of government to a halt, so people see government as the problem, not the solution. But if there’s one thing we learned from this wretched pandemic, it’s that government intervention can reduce poverty and suffering, and we can afford to pay for it.

They want us to become so discouraged that we stop showing up to vote. Another victory for them. Those who want you to believe that change is not possible are counting on you to forget that history and give up. Don’t.

