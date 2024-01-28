Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Qatar Finalizing Iran’s Access To Bank Funds

The foreign minister of Qatar assured Iran of his country and the US’ commitment to an agreement that allows Tehran’s access to its funds in Qatari banks, saying the pertinent processes are going on. 

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani exchanged views about the bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in Gaza and the wider region.

The Qatari foreign minister described the expanding ties between Tehran and Doha as positive.

He also spoke about the way Iran can use its assets in Qatar. Al Thani said his country and the US are committed to the current deal and in line with an agreement between the Central Banks of Iran and Qatar, the agreement is being implemented.

The two sides further discussed the latest developments in Palestine, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The two top diplomats also noted that now most actors want an end to the war on Gaza and serious concentration on finding a political solution.

