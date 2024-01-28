Turkey: Security Concerns Regarding Religious Sites In Istanbul – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

We condemn the heinous attack that took place this morning at the Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Sarıyer district of Istanbul. This incident raises serious concerns about the security of other religious sites in the Princes’ Islands.

It is evident that while synagogues have been protected by robust security measures for years, other churches lack similar protection. For instance, while the Armenian Church on Büyükada provides concerts to its congregation during the summer months with the presence of a female and a male police officer along with a private security guard at the door, other religious sites remain open to visitors without adequate protection. Historic sites like Aya Yorgi Monastery and Hristos Monastery are unfortunately also vulnerable. The Italian San Pasifiko Catholic Church on Büyükada has similarly been operating without adequate security for years.

The 40-50 security personnel stationed daily at the rented space on the pier should also be tasked with ensuring the security of these religious sites year-round. There is a potential risk of malicious individuals infiltrating among motor and ferry passengers, thus preventive measures should be taken.

Urgent measures need to be taken to ensure the security of all these religious sites. As a society, we must act together against any actions that undermine our commitment to tolerance and peace, and we must not hesitate to take the necessary steps to ensure the security of religious sites.