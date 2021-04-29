ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, April 29, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Myanmar's AAPP. Credit: DMG

Myanmar: Political Prisoners Association Declared An Unlawful Association

DMG 0 Comments

By

The State Administration Council’s Ministry of Home Affairs on April 25 declared the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) an unlawful association.

The AAPP is not in conformity with the Law on the Registration of Organisations, the junta’s Myawady TV reported.

The AAPP daily releases a list of civilian casualties during the protests since February 1, but their figures are exaggerated, the ministry claimed in a statement.

The death toll due to fatal crackdowns on the protest movement more than 80 days since the coup had reached 753, the AAPP said on April 26.

The ministry announcement also said that severe action would be taken against the AAPP.

As of publication, the AAPP had not issued any response on being declared an unlawful association.

Former political prisoners formed the AAPP in 2000, and it is working to release political prisoners as well as providing help for detained and released political prisoners.

DMG

Development Media Group (DMG) was founded on the Thai-Myanmar border on January 9, 2012, in accordance with the current requirements of Arakan (Rakhine) State, by both residents inside the country, and former residents now in exile, who see value in meaningful quality media and applying news media as a powerful resource for regional stability, peace-making, and holistic and sustainable development.

