Bangladesh-China Tour Delivers Transformative Achievements In Water Management And Healthcare – OpEd

By Tanim Jasim

A recent high-level tour to China led by Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus has marked a turning point in Bangladesh’s strategic development. Over the course of a four-day visit, the delegation secured a visionary 50-year master plan for water management while also forging groundbreaking healthcare initiatives.

Bangladesh’s Water Challenges and the Need for Innovative Management

Bangladesh’s extraordinary geography—marked by the confluence of some of the world’s largest river systems, including the Ganges-Padma, Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Meghna and Teesta—has historically been both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, these rivers provide fertile soil and the resources necessary for agriculture; on the other, their extreme seasonal variations and immense sediment loads pose formidable challenges in terms of flood control and river management.

The river management approaches adopted in the past have largely been influenced by recommendations from international experts. In the 1950s, following the recommendations of the Krug Commission, the United States’ International Engineering Company (IECO) was tasked with drafting a master plan that introduced what is now known as the “commercial approach” to water management in Bangladesh. This approach promoted extensive construction of embankments, sluice gates, and other structures intended to separate the floodplains from the riverbeds. While intended to protect human settlements and agricultural land, these measures eventually led to a number of unintended consequences. Over the ensuing decades, the country witnessed the disappearance of several water channels, severe waterlogging in urban and rural areas, and gradual ecological degradation in the floodplains. These historical lessons demand that Bangladesh not only adopt best practices from abroad but also innovate solutions uniquely suited to its geographical and social realities.

During his discussions with China’s Water Resources Minister, Li Guoying, Chief Adviser Prof. Yunus formally requested a 50-year master plan designed to overhaul Bangladesh’s river management systems. China’s own success in managing vast and complex river systems has been credited to a combination of high technology, rigorous planning, and a willingness to implement large-scale engineering projects. The Chinese government’s investment in modern hydrological research and infrastructure—exemplified by projects along the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers—has yielded innovative solutions that have substantially reduced flood risks and improved water distribution efficiency. During the discussions, Prof. Yunus expressed admiration for these technological strides, noting that China’s strategic focus on water management could offer valuable lessons for Bangladesh.

However, a key component of the master plan will be the customization of Chinese technologies to suit local Bangladeshi conditions. Instead of an unmodified replication of China’s methods, the proposed approach should aim for a hybrid strategy that leverages proven technologies while emphasizing local environmental considerations. This means investing in research that captures the hydrological nuances of the Ganges–Brahmaputra system and ensuring that engineering solutions are tested within the local context before full-scale deployment. The plan should be tailored to local needs, prioritizing agriculture, fisheries, environment, ecology, and poverty alleviation, especially in the northern region.

Transformative Achievements in Healthcare: From Kunming to Dhaka

Alongside water management initiatives, one of the most immediate and far-reaching outcomes of the Bangladesh–China tour has been in the realm of healthcare. With Bangladesh’s healthcare system under strain from population pressures and limited resources, Chinese support in this area offers a lifeline to millions of citizens in need.

On February 18, 2025, during a press briefing in Dhaka, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen announced that three premier hospitals in Yunnan province have been designated to treat Bangladeshi patients (with the strong support of Yunnan Province, now four top public hospitals). These hospitals are: The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Yunnan Fuwai Cardiovascular Hospital, and Yunnan Cancer Hospital. This initiative is designed to offer advanced medical treatment and rehabilitation services to Bangladeshi patients. The first group has already visited Yunnan Province for treatment on March 10, 2025.

In addition to hospital designations, extensive efforts are underway to streamline the entire treatment process. Relevant departments from both Bangladesh and China are collaborating to simplify visa procedures, optimize hospital admission processes, and form dedicated translation teams to assist patients who might otherwise face language barriers. These measures are expected to reduce waiting times, lower bureaucratic hurdles, and enhance the overall patient experience. Ambassador Yao Wen highlighted that such initiatives are part of a broader commitment by China to support Bangladesh’s socio-economic development and stability. This multi-layered approach to healthcare is not limited to patient treatment alone—it also aims to foster bilateral cooperation by paving the way for joint medical research, training programs for Bangladeshi healthcare professionals, and the establishment of a Bangladesh–China friendship hospital in Dhaka. This proposed hospital project awaits a detailed proposal from Bangladesh and is seen as a long-term investment in the country’s public health infrastructure.

The achievements from this tour signal a deepening partnership between Bangladesh and China, based on mutual respect and a shared vision for long-term development. While China’s advanced water management technologies and healthcare innovations offer tangible benefits, there is a strong emphasis on crafting strategies that are contextually relevant to Bangladesh’s unique challenges. The future of Bangladesh’s development hinges on the successful integration of advanced international practices with locally developed solutions. While China’s technological contributions are significant, Bangladesh must simultaneously prioritize the cultivation of its own research and development capabilities. Policies that encourage collaboration between universities, research institutes, and governmental agencies will be vital in promoting indigenous innovation. Ultimately, achieving self-reliance in key developmental sectors is a long-term goal that will require sustained investment in education, research, and infrastructure.