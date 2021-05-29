Dr. Fauci Makes Case For Investigation Of Wuhan Lab – OpEd

By <a href="https://www.eurasiareview.com/author/k-lloyd-billingsley/" title="Posts by K. Lloyd Billingsley" class="author url fn" rel="author">K. Lloyd Billingsley</a>

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told reporters he is “not convinced” that COVID-19 developed naturally. Then on Monday, the chief White House medical advisor contended it was “highly likely” that the virus “occurred naturally before spreading from animal to human.” In similar style on March 28, Fauci told Margaret Brennan of CBS News that “there is no evidence that suggests the virus was created in a laboratory.” These baffling reversals should come as no surprise.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966, when the government was drafting physicians for military hospitals in Vietnam. To avoid that duty, Dr. Fauci hired on with the federal National Institutes of Health, in what he conceded was a “cushy job.”

Fauci’s bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry, so strictly speaking he is not a virologist. Even so, Fauci became head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 1984.

As Michael Fumento showed in “The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS,” Fauci was wrong that AIDS would ravage the American population on a wide scale. UC Berkeley molecular biologist Peter Duesberg, author of “Inventing the AIDS Virus,” encountered Fauci as the government spokesman for “AIDS thought control.”

The longtime NIAID boss is now the government mouthpiece for pandemic thought control, contending that there is “no evidence” that the novel coronavirus was engineered in a laboratory. In reality, the evidence has been steadily mounting, and it points to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which received shipments of deadly pathogens from a lab in Canada.

The pathogens shipped to China by Dr. Xiangguo Qiu included Ebola Makona, Mayinga, Kikwit, Ivory Coast, Bundibugyo, Sudan Boniface, Sudan Gulu, MA-Ebov, GP-Ebov, GP-Sudan, Henra, Nipah Malaysia, and Nipah Bangladesh. These would be useful in gain-of-function research, which according to the Office of Science Policy of the National Institutes of Health, can “enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility of potential pandemic pathogens (PPPs)” and raise “biosafety and biosecurity concerns.”

In 2012, Fauci raised safety concerns about this research, which the NIH banned in 2014 but revived in 2017. The NIAID boss authorized grants to the Wuhan lab, where gain-of-function research could be conducted in secret, with no accountability to Americans.

Fauci is uncritical of Communist China and a big fan of World Health Organization boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a non-physician and major apologist of China. Fauci now claims to welcome an investigation of China’s role in the pandemic. As they turn the light on the WIV, investigators would be wise to focus on the role of Dr. Fauci.

The NIAID boss, in government for 53 years, is currently the highest paid bureaucrat in the entire federal government. With a salary of $417,608, Fauci is paid more than the president of the United States but never has to face the voters. By his own account, the longtime bureaucrat likes wielding that kind of unchecked power.

“With all due modesty, I think I’m pretty effective,” Fauci told Norah O’Donnell of CBS in a July 15, 2020 interview with InStyle. “I certainly am energetic. And I think everybody thinks I’m doing more than an outstanding job.” In light of Dr. Fauci’s evasions and reversals, everybody might not think so. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) recently proposed the FIRED Act, “Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal.”

In a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, Fauci defended “modest” collaboration with Chinese scientists in Wuhan on the study of bat coronaviruses, while contending that NIAID did not allocate money for gain-of-function research. The NIAID director did not specify what kind of research had in fact taken place.

Investigators should make public all NIH and NIAID communications with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and any intermediary agencies, public or private. Did the NIH, CDC, WIV and WHO agree on messaging? Why did the CDC’s vaunted Epidemic Intelligence Service fail to stop COVID-19 from arriving in America?

What did Dr. Anthony Fauci know about the Wuhan lab? When did he know it, and what did he do about it? The American people, who have suffered so much, have a right to know.

This article was also published in The Epoch Times