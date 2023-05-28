Iran’s Exports To Central Asia, Caucasus, Russia Up 18% In 2022

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s export of products to the Central Asian and Caucasus states and Russia in the Iranian calendar year of 1401 (March 21, 2022 to March 20, 2023) registered an 18 percent growth compared to the previous year.

Director General of Central Asian, Caucasus and Russian Affairs Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Rahmatollah Khormali pointed to Iran’s export performance and put the country’s exports value to the Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia in the past year at more than $3.2 billion, showing an 18 percent growth compared to a year earlier.

He also pointed out that Iran’s exports of products to those countries in the first month of the current year (between March and April 2023) indicated a 50 percent hike compared to the same period a year before.

According to him, the country’s exports to these countries in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022) showed a 40 percent growth compared to the previous year.

Iran exported $745 million worth of non-oil products to the Russian Federation last year, recording a 30 percent hike compared to a year earlier, he added.

Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were Iran’s first to five export target markets in the region in this period respectively, the official concluded.