Fortum’s Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant Low-Pressure Turbines To Be Modernized, Increasing Capacity By Approximately 38 MW

Fortum said Wednesday its Loviisa nuclear power plant’s low-pressure turbines will be modernised. The modernisations, starting in 2026, are part of the lifetime extension-related investments consisting of continuous improvements to ensure reliable electricity production until the end of the plant’s lifetime. The modernisation of the turbines will also increase the total capacity of the plant by approximately 38 megawatts, increasing the output of the power plant during its lifetime by approximately 7 terawatt-hours.

In February 2023, the Finnish Government granted a new operating license for the power plant until 2050. As a result, the Finnish society will receive stable, carbon-free and secure supply of electricity from Loviisa well into the future. Over the course of the new licence period, the power plant is expected to generate up to 177 terawatt-hours (earlier: 170) of emission-free electricity.

”Extending the lifetime of the power plant is a major investment with a positive impact – both economically and in terms of employment. Modernising the low-pressure turbines is our first significant investment in preparation for the lifetime extension. Our aim is for the power plant to operate during the new operating licence period just as stably, reliably and safely as it has so far,” says Sasu Valkamo, Senior Vice President of Loviisa power plant.

It is estimated that the investments related to the lifetime extension will amount to approximately one billion euros by 2050. Over the past five years, Fortum has invested approximately 200 million euros in refurbishing the Loviisa power plant.

Doosan Škoda Power selected as the supplier

Fortum has signed an agreement for the turbine modernisation with Doosan Škoda Power. The modernisation will be carried out in conjunction with the normal annual outages.

”Doosan Škoda Power is a seasoned turbine supplier, and we have good experiences working with them. In our previous modernisation project, Doosan Škoda Power also supplied us with high-pressure turbines,” Valkamo notes.

”Fortum is our long-term customer and we are very proud to be part of this new important modernisation project at the Loviisa nuclear power plant. Nuclear power is a strategic segment for us, and this contract is further confirmation that we are on the right track,” says Radek Trněný, Head of Sales Nuclear at Doosan Škoda Power.

In the turbine project, eight low-pressure turbine housings and their internal parts will be renewed. The project will significantly improve the efficiency of the turbine plant’s electricity production without increasing the thermal output of the reactor. The modernisation is targeting only the turbines, so it won’t impact the reactor plant or nuclear safety.

The total electricity production capacity of the units at the Loviisa power plant is currently 1,014 megawatts.