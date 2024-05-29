Nuclear Milestone: Pakistan’s Path To Security And Development – OpEd

By Sher Bano

The commemoration of significant historical events often serves as a powerful reminder of a nation’s journey, evoking feelings of pride and accomplishment. Among the illustrious landmarks in Pakistan’s history stands Youm-i-Takbir, a day forever etched in the annals of time as the moment when Pakistan conducted its first nuclear weapons tests in 1998. Yet, the genesis of this momentous achievement lies in a narrative that spans decades, a narrative rooted in the twin aspirations of peace and security, even amidst the most formidable challenges.

Initiated in the 1950s, Pakistan’s nuclear program embarked on a trajectory initially emphasizing peaceful applications of nuclear energy. However, as the geopolitical landscape evolved, marked by the stark realities following Pakistan’s independence in 1947, a gradual shift towards military applications emerged in the 1970s. The precarious position Pakistan found itself in, was juxtaposed against a larger, resource-rich, and militarily potent neighbor. Despite the odds stacked against it, Pakistan managed to defend its sovereignty, until the traumatic events of 1971 unfolded, leading to the separation of the eastern wing in the wake of India’s military intervention during internal political turmoil.

This watershed moment proved to be a clarion call for introspection among Pakistani leadership, prompting a sober reckoning of the nation’s security imperatives. With the widening gap in conventional military capabilities vis-à-vis India becoming increasingly apparent, coupled with India’s burgeoning nuclear arsenal, Pakistan found itself standing at a pivotal crossroads. The imperatives of nuclear deterrence loomed large, compelling Pakistan to address this asymmetry and safeguard against potential nuclear coercion from its neighbor. Thus, in 1972, amidst deliberations convened by President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan embarked on a deliberate path towards developing a nuclear weapons option.

There is a nuanced distinction between possessing a mere option and attaining a tangible capability. Initially, Pakistan’s objective was to acquire the requisite technological prowess necessary to wield nuclear weapons, thereby transforming this option into a tangible reality. However, India’s 1974 nuclear test, disguised as a “Peaceful Nuclear Explosion,” cast a pall of uncertainty over the region. Despite global ambivalence, Pakistan steadfastly refuted India’s claims, astutely recognizing the dual-use nature inherent in nuclear technology.

In response, Pakistan proactively proposed a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone in South Asia, advocating for regional disarmament through diplomatic channels. However, India’s strategic calculus diverged, viewing nuclear prowess as a potent symbol of global stature. Undeterred by skepticism and adversity, Pakistan’s relentless pursuit of nuclear capability stands as a shining testament to its resilience and determination.

Pakistan’s nuclear policy, characterized by principles of restraint and responsibility, starkly contrasts with India’s assertive nuclear posture. The economic dividends of nuclear capability are palpable, evidenced by the relative decline in defense expenditure since the late 1990s. This reduction, juxtaposed against enhanced security, underscores the strategic value of nuclear deterrence for Pakistan.

Yet, the significance of nuclear technology extends far beyond military applications. In Pakistan, nuclear technology has emerged as a critical component in addressing the nation’s energy needs. Through nuclear power plants harnessing the power of nuclear fission, Pakistan contributes significantly to its energy mix, thereby enhancing energy security and fostering economic growth. Currently, six nuclear power plants operate within Pakistan, collectively generating 10-12% of the total installed power capacity.

Moreover, nuclear technology finds diverse applications across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, water resource management, and industry. In agriculture, it facilitates radiation breeding and isotopic techniques, thereby enhancing crop productivity and quality. In healthcare, nuclear medicine techniques play a pivotal role in disease diagnosis, treatment, and research, particularly in cancer care. Additionally, nuclear technology plays a crucial role in managing underground water resources, ensuring sustainable access to clean water, and advancing industrial processes through material science applications.

Aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Pakistan harnesses the power of nuclear technology to achieve objectives spanning affordable and clean energy, industry, innovation, infrastructure, quality education, and health and well-being. By integrating nuclear technology into these sectors, Pakistan endeavors to promote sustainable development, improve the well-being of its populace, and adhere to international standards for the safe and responsible use of nuclear technology.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s quest for nuclear capability serves as a poignant testament to the triumph of national resilience and determination. It underscores the imperative of safeguarding national security amidst regional challenges, while also heralding the transformative potential of nuclear technology in fostering socio-economic development. As Pakistan navigates the complexities of the global arena, its nuclear policy remains firmly anchored in principles of restraint and responsibility, ensuring stability in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.