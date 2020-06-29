This Is Why Donald Trump Will Win The 2020 Election – OpEd

By Zaher Mahruqi

Remember the silent majority that stunned the world and propelled Donald Trump into Office the first time around?

That majority is still there in flesh and blood. Boiling blood I must say. All the demonstrations, all the noise, all the looting and videos of black people beating up white people ought to be the main causes for their quietly boiling blood. All one needs to do is glance at the commentaries on the internet.

The group that makes all this noise is in fact a small number but burning of full blocks at a time and the media’s 24/7 coverage of the mayhem, and in Trumps delight, all the looting and the destruction of monuments and lawlessness make it appear as if it’s a movement of the majority. But it is safe to say the white America majority is silent.

The word liberty is now being vilified by these events because they are associated with the left-wing liberals. The people who voted Trump in liked what he was promising; the hate against immigrants, the hate against foreign entities, and the hate against America’s support of the world from the pockets of American taxpayers is what won him the presidency. What is happening now is signaling to the far right that if under such a president our aspirations and wishes are being trashed in that fashion, what happens if we get a president from the left at this juncture?

The Democrats are caving in to demands by demonstrators that maybe viewed as bowing to mob mentality. If crowds demand defund the police for example, whoever appears to be bowing to such pressures will be seen as unfit to uphold law and order. What started as legitimate mass protests are quickly taking a not so flattering tone.

If it gets out of control and Trump sends in the national guard to control the situation, that will be yet another gift given to him by the democrats. He will in effect be made into a hero. Black or white or Hispanic, no responsible person who has a job and is leading a normal life would accept chaos over peace, anarchy over rule of law.

Murder rates are already going up. Other crimes too. Leftists are starting to be seen as more interested in popularity than in peace and order. They are seen as opportunistic to a fault whereby politics is more important than stability.

The right wing in America has two types of white people. People who believe in the superiority of the whites and are vocal about it and those who are quiet about it. And the left wing has two types of white people, those who are truly liberals and are fighting for liberalism and are more open minded about minorities and immigrants; and then there are white leftist who are on the far right of that spectrum. Current events will likely provide that little push needed to push them towards the Right altogether because self-preservation usually wins the day. Peace will be the first choice for most of that portion of people.

For those who think Trump will lose the election as a backdrop of faltering economy and historical recession, they need to remember that even the far left must have been quietly impressed by the upward projections of the stoke markets, job numbers, increasing incomes and other economic indicators before Corona set in. The ongoing recession that is caused by Corona pandemic could in fact be in favor of Trump. If Corona didn’t arrive there was a possibility of an economic downturn of more natural economic causes but we may never know that because we know for a fact that Corona is the culprit.

When Americans, especially pro-Trumps, go to vote in November, they will remember what the economy was like before Corona and not what it is now. In other words, they will excuse and free Donald Trump of any liability for where the economy is using the force majeure explanation in their own minds. It is really simple justification for Trump supporters, isn’t it? The economy was great Until….

To make his reelection a stronger possibility still is the failure of liberals filtering process to produce a viable candidate. Joe Biden is not what would be considered a solid candidate. Joe Biden is not Bill Clinton or Barack Obama. He is not even at Hilary’s caliber. Too many gaffes have run down the Ganges and by November we are likely to witness far worse ones as presidential debates start and pressure mounts.

Joe Biden’s misspeaks have actually made black America unsure of his sincerity towards them and they are starting to be vocal about it. “If you don’t vote for me then you are not black” is not exactly the kind of thing you say to motivate African-Americans to vote for you.

The current events which were sparked by Mr. Floyd’s death and the general environment that is caused by the Coronavirus will gradually disappear and we will be back to normal reality. How much change of a reality would that be in terms of social issues as race relations and the economy? That we will have to wait but for America, the coming presidential election will have a lot to do with what happens next.

If Trump wins, it could be pay back time for the far right! If Biden wins, he will too much of promises to fulfill. Some of which are truly outlandish. Changing how people feel about each other in a society is a long process of reprogramming and healing and promising to achieve it in four years is an outright lie.