USCIRF Report (2023): How Hindu Nationalism In India Threatens Religious Minorities And Democracy – OpEd

By Abdul Mussawer Safi

India, the largest democracy in the world, faces a significant challenge to its secular and pluralistic fiber. The proponents of Hindutva, a political ideology that aims to establish the hegemony of Hindus and Hinduism in India, are unleashing an increasing tide of religious intolerance and violence. Hindutva, which was coined by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 1923, conflates a geographically-based religious, cultural, and national identity: a genuine ‘Indian’ is one who shares this ‘Hindu-ness.’

This ideology has been adopted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliated organizations. The Sangh Parivar is a group of Hindu nationalists accused of inciting communal hatred and violence against Muslims and other religious minorities in India. This article highlights several concerning Hindutva forms in India, such as:

Muslims are regularly killed or tormented on suspicion of slaughtering or consuming cows, which many Hindus revere. The destruction of minority religious structures, such as the Babri Masjid in 1992, and a subsequent Supreme Court decision allowing the building of a Hindu temple on the disputed site. The employment of strict laws, such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the sedition statute, to victimize minorities and silence critical voices in civil society, journalists, activists, and academics who challenge the government’s policies or expose its breaches of human rights.

The application of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which gives citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from neighboring countries while excluding Muslims from doing so, disenfranchises millions of Muslims who cannot establish citizenship under the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The anti-conversion laws that stifle the religious freedom of individuals and groups who wish to alter their faith or marry outside of their religion, with a particular focus on Muslim and Hindu interfaith couples,

In communal violence or fraudulent accusations, the judiciary, police, and local administration frequently align with Hindutva forces and victimize Muslims and minorities. The government’s and judiciary’s failure to bring the perpetrators of such violence to justice generates a culture of impunity and dread among minority groups. These disturbing trends demonstrate how Hindutva is undermining India’s secular democracy and threatening its social harmony. This report aims to shed light on these issues and raise global awareness about the plight of India’s religious minorities under Hindutva rule.

One way Hindutva groups in India have targeted religious minorities is through social media abuse. Social media platforms have disseminated false and inciting messages, incited communal hate and violence, and harassed and threatened minority activists and journalists. For example, in 2020, a slew of anti-Muslim hashtags trended on Twitter, alleging Muslims were spreading COVID-19 on purpose as part of a “corona jihad” plot.

According to the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998, the United States should identify India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) due to systematic, continuous, and egregious abuses of religious freedom. The United States government should promote human rights for all religious communities in India via bilateral cooperation and global agencies like the United Nations Human Rights Council.

U.S. officials should speak out against violations of religious liberty and lend support to churches and human rights organizations like Amnesty International India, which was forced to shut down its operations in India due to harassment from the government. Resolutions condemning the CAA, NRC, anti-conversion laws, and other measures in India that target religious minorities should be put to a vote in the United States Congress. The United States Congress should hold hearings on religious freedom in India and invite witnesses who have been affected, activists, academics, and government officials.

U.S. officials and legislators are encouraged to do more to protect the rights of India’s religious minority and hold the Indian government to account for any violations of religious freedom that may occur. The United States government is encouraged to utilize its visa and financial penalties on human rights authorities to punish those in the Indian government who are responsible for gross breaches of religious freedom. The report recommends raising religious freedom issues in the United States and India via legislative hearings, briefings, letters, and delegations. The United States may demonstrate its commitment to protecting India’s religious minority against Hindutva by taking this action.