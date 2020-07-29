The New Viral Video Of Doctors Talking About Coronavirus That Facebook, YouTube And Twitter Have Removed – OpEd

By Adam Dick

This week, video of a Washington, DC press conference of doctors was racking up millions of views. In the Monday press conference, several doctors of the group America’s Frontline Doctors challenged much of the party line that has been pushed for months by many people in media and government about coronavirus and how it should be dealt with medically and politically.

The reaction from major social media companies to the popularity of video of the press conference was swift.

By Tuesday, social media companies including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter suppressed video of the press conference.

Watch the doctors’ press conference here.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.