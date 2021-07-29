Iran: Cyber Police Arrest Telegram Admin For ‘Disturbing Public Minds’

By Iran News Wire

A Telegram channel admin was detained by Iran’s Cyber Police (FATA) on July 27 in Azadshahr northern Iran for “posting lies and disturbing public minds against the state”.

According to the state-run Rokna New Agency, the Police Commander in Azadshahr said they were monitoring the internet, and identified the Telegram channel admin. He added the channel was blocked and the “accused” was detained and referred to the law.

The identity of the detained person was not stated in the report.

Iran’s Internet censorship

In a new law passed in February, Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace said websites and social media accounts with over 5,000 viewers or members will be monitored by judicial and government agencies.

According to IT Iran, a website that covers tech news, the law stipulates that account owners must immediately remove “unreal” information, news, or other content, upon being informed and must post an explanation, then report to the relevant authorities.

Accounts monitored will include social media channels, pages, websites, and apps that have over 5,000 viewers or members.

According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Iran is included in the list of press freedom’s 20 worst digital predators in 2020, which include companies and government agencies that use digital technology to spy on and harass journalists and thereby jeopardize freedom of access to news and information.

Iran is also ranked 173rd out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2020 World Press Freedom Index.