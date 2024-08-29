Midnight Uprising: Indian Women Reclaim The Night In Kolkata Rape Protest – OpEd

By Debashis Chakrabarti

The rape and murder of a young doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College has ignited a nationwide fury, reminiscent of the tragic incidents that have stained India’s history from the 2012 Delhi gang rape of Nirbhaya to the Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh. The streets of Kolkata, often celebrated as the “City of Joy,” were transformed into battlegrounds of defiance, with millions of women and men rallying to reclaim their right to safety and dignity. This outpouring of anger and frustration is not just about one incident but a collective cry against the systemic violence that has plagued women across India.

In the shadow of India’s Independence Day, as the nation reflects on its freedom, women across the country are reclaiming the streets, challenging the deep-seated fear and violence that have confined them for far too long. From Kolkata to Delhi, the collective outcry against the recent wave of brutal rapes—including the horrific assaults in RG Kar, Nirbhaya, and Hathras—has sparked a movement that transcends mere protest. It is a powerful declaration that the time has come for India to confront its crisis of conscience and ensure true freedom and safety for all its citizens.

A Nation’s Collective Awakening

On the eve of India’s Independence Day, a wave of defiance swept through West Bengal as thousands of women took to the streets, not just to mourn the brutal rape and murder of the young lady junior doctor, but to demand justice and accountability. The protests, which began in Kolkata, quickly spread to other cities across the country and even resonated in global capitals like London, New York, and Paris. The movement, poignantly named “Reclaim the Night,” saw women of all ages marching in solidarity, their voices echoing a shared pain and a unified demand for change.

The symbolism of the midnight protests was powerful. It was a direct challenge to the pervasive fear that has long kept women confined to their homes after dark. The timing, coinciding with the anniversary of India’s independence, was a stark reminder that freedom remains elusive for millions of women in the country. As one protester poignantly stated, “The doctor who was raped and killed was like my daughter. What happened to her could happen to any of our daughters. How can I stay silent and allow this to continue?”

A Grim Continuum of Violence

The horrific crime in Kolkata is the latest in a long line of brutalities that have shocked the nation’s conscience. The 2012 Delhi gang rape, which led to widespread protests and eventually resulted in legislative reforms, was supposed to be a turning point. Yet, over a decade later, the situation remains dire. An average of 90 rapes were reported each day in 2022 reveals the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). And countless more cases likely going unreported due to the pervasive culture of silence and victim-blaming. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also claims India has witnessed 32,033 rape cases in 2019, 28,046 rapes in 2019 and 31,677 cases in 2020. Rape cases data were not available from 2022 to 2024.

The parallels between the Kolkata case and previous incidents are chilling. In 2012, Kolkata’s Park Street gang rape case drew public criticism when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initially dismissed it as a fabrication. Fast forward to 2024, and the state’s response to the RG Kar incident has been similarly disheartening, with attempts to downplay the crime as a suicide rather than a brutal rape and murder. This pattern of denial and deflection is emblematic of a broader failure to protect women and ensure justice.

For marginalized communities, particularly Dalit women, the situation is even more dire. Between 2015 and 2021, there was a 45% increase in reported sexual violence against Dalit women. The 2020 Hathras case has been a shame of the nation where a young Dalit woman was gang-raped and murdered by upper-caste men, is a stark reminder of the intersectional nature of violence in India. The systemic impunity that allows such crimes to go unpunished is a damning indictment of the country’s justice system.

Socio-Cultural and Psychological Aspects of Rape

The relentless surge in sexual violence against women in India has reached a crisis point, with recent incidents like the sexual violence and rape of a young doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, the brutal gang rape of Nirbhaya in Delhi, and the ghastly rape and murder in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, exposing the deep-seated misogyny and systemic failures that continue to plague the nation. The NCREB record shows that a woman is raped every 15 minutes in India, with 91 rapes reported on a single day in 2018 alone—figures that only scratch the surface of a much larger, largely unreported epidemic.

In light of these atrocities, a recent qualitative study sought to unravel the socio-cultural and psychological factors contributing to such crimes, examining the perspectives of young men aged 18 to 25. The study revealed disturbing insights into the attitudes and beliefs that perpetuate sexual violence in India.

The findings highlighted a culture steeped in toxic masculinity, where dominance over women is normalized and sexual aggression is often rationalized as a right or an assertion of power. The study also identified restrictive sexual norms, skewed perceptions influenced by both traditional and westernized cultural narratives, and a glaring lack of social support systems as key factors driving these crimes. Additionally, flawed attitudes toward the law and lingering psychological trauma from childhood were found to exacerbate the issue.

These revelations underscore the urgent need for comprehensive interventions at multiple levels. Addressing the crisis requires not just legal reform, but a fundamental shift in societal attitudes, reinforced by robust education, mental health support, and community-driven efforts to protect women. As India grapples with the devastating impact of these crimes, the insights from this study offer a critical foundation for developing strategies aimed at reducing the prevalence of sexual violence and ensuring justice and safety for all women.

The Perpetuation of Rape Culture

At the heart of this crisis is the deeply entrenched rape culture in India, a toxic by-product of patriarchy and misogyny. This culture normalizes sexual violence, framing it as an expression of male dominance and control over women’s bodies. Perpetrators often justify their actions as their prerogative, a mindset reinforced by societal attitudes that devalue women and perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

The failure of the state to protect women and ensure justice only exacerbates this culture of impunity. Despite the establishment of fast-track courts and legal reforms, justice remains elusive for many survivors. The Delhi gang rape case, for instance, took seven years to reach a verdict, a timeline that is all too common in a system plagued by delays and corruption. In many cases, survivors are not only denied justice but are further victimized by the very institutions meant to protect them.

The Way Forward: A Call for Genuine Commitment

The protests in West Bengal and across the nation represent a critical juncture. The anger and frustration expressed by millions of women must not be allowed to dissipate into the ether of forgotten movements. Instead, this moment must be harnessed to push for systemic change, starting with a genuine commitment from the government to tackle the root causes of sexual violence.

This will require a multifaceted approach, including comprehensive education programs to challenge harmful gender norms, robust legal frameworks to ensure swift and fair trials, and support systems to protect and empower survivors. Most importantly, there needs to be a concerted effort to shift societal attitudes towards consent and respect for women’s autonomy.

As India celebrates its independence, the irony of the nation’s leaders invoking the feminine spirit of Bharat Mata (Mother India) is not lost on the women who continue to live in fear and oppression. True independence can only be achieved when all citizens, regardless of gender, are free to live without fear of violence. The women of West Bengal have sounded the alarm; it is now up to the nation to heed their call and ensure that justice is not just a promise, but a reality.