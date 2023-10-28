CPEC’s Evolution: Shaping Pakistan’s Socio-Economic Horizon – OpEd

By Anwar Iqbal

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) embarks on its second phase, heralding a transformative wave across Pakistan. This sequel aims to bolster extensive industrialization, focusing on Special Economic Zones and agriculture advancements. Notably, it emphasizes science, technology, and information and communications technology (ICT). Pakistan’s commitment to this phase signals a paradigm shift toward a robust, modernized economy. With a blend of renewed infrastructure, energy development, and strategic socio-economic elevation, the CPEC’s Phase II intends to magnify economic opportunities, generate new jobs, and significantly propel the nation toward a brighter, more innovative future.

CPEC’s second phase is poised to be an impetus for Pakistan’s extensive industrialization and renewable energy development. The analysis underscores its potential to stimulate the development of renewable and hydropower energy in the country. Furthermore, the strategic agenda includes comprehensive projects ranging from social development to health capacity building, agriculture, and a vast network of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

At the core of CPEC Phase-II is a thrust towards industrialization, fostering economic growth, and generating employment opportunities. Pakistan is keenly aware that new job openings are a crucial factor in the dissemination of economic benefits within modern economic development paradigms globally. Thus, CPEC Phase-II’s industrialization initiatives become profoundly significant for the nation.

To materialize its economic ambitions, Pakistan is poised to adopt a dual-pronged strategy – domestically and globally. Domestically, there’s a strong emphasis on fortifying the industrial foundation, technological integration, and inclusion within global supply chains. Simultaneously, Pakistan is geared towards attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) and nurturing trade-related investment measures, aligning itself with international protocols.

Studies on China’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offer compelling evidence of their massive impact. The SEZs in China have played a momentous role, providing millions of jobs, a surge in GDP, substantial FDI inflows, and an upswing in potential exports. These zones have been instrumental in technological advancement and increasing workers’ wages, highlighting their crucial role in an economy.

The socio-economic canvas of Pakistan is poised for significant alterations due to CPEC. As reports suggest, CPEC’s comprehensive infrastructure investments could potentially increase the country’s GDP significantly by 2030 and enhance social welfare. Furthermore, it is estimated that the initiative could contribute to lifting a substantial number of people out of extreme poverty, create millions of new jobs, and significantly augment trade.

One of the remarkable contributions of CPEC to Pakistan has been in energy. The initiative has played a vital role in mitigating the challenge of load-shedding, thus positively impacting the economy. The development of power plants and the enhancement of infrastructure have catalyzed the sector’s efficiency and productivity.

CPEC’s unparalleled transport infrastructure and transit trade provisions present substantial benefits. The initiative, particularly the transport and sea infrastructure, would significantly reduce travel time and costs for multiple countries. It’s anticipated to significantly reduce travel durations and costs, thereby fostering a more conducive regional environment for trade and economic cooperation.

As Pakistan gears up for the subsequent phase of CPEC, developments like the Gwadar International Airport aim to provide further momentum to the initiative. A pressing need for a robust security and governance framework to safeguard the lives of Chinese workers and ensure smooth project execution is evident. The transformative socio-economic landscape anticipated by CPEC Phase-II appears promising, with advancements in agriculture, green industrialization, and socio-economic growth.

In conclusion, the urgency to initiate CPEC’s second phase cannot be overstated. It holds the promise of reshaping Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape and regional cooperation significantly. The drive towards industrialization, innovations, and advancements across diverse sectors is poised to set Pakistan on a trajectory towards sustainable and inclusive growth. The development trajectory envisaged in the CPEC Phase-II projects a promising future for Pakistan’s economy and regional relations.