ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Ebrahim Raeisi. Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency

1 Europe Middle East World News 

Iran: President Raisi To Visit Russia

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Russia in the coming days.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Iranian administration said Raisi will travel to Russia in early 2022.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the deputy head of the president’s office for political affairs is making arrangements for the trip.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had already invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Moscow in 2022.

The upcoming presidential visit is expected to result in a number of major agreements and contracts and focus on talks about the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as expansion of economic and trade ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

