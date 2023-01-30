America Is Only As ‘Exceptional’ As The ‘Leaders’ Running It – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

Undersigned author can not be the only American who is sick to the back teeth of hearing the phrase, over and over, that “America is exceptional,” by the same self-congratulatory thieves who are robbing, fleecing, and exploiting it, and its people.

As Samuel Johnson said on April 7, 1775, “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel,” and nowhere is that more apparent than in today’s American politics, whether Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal.

The fact remains that America is only as great as the leaders that run it, and right now, those leaders are extremely UN-exceptional.

We have incompetents, corrupt, and lazy bureaucrats inhabiting all 3 branches of the U.S. Government, including the judiciary, executive and legislative who are more interested in window dressing and how they appear on their 5 minute sound bites on Fox News, CNN, or MSNBC, rather than what they actually accomplish on the record, for the American people.

Meanwhile, after these lying thieves and creeps have finished their sound bites for the camera, they seemingly turn around, go back into their nice luxurious offices near the Capitol or Rotunda building, and start accepting and cashing massive “lobbying” (see bribery) checks from countless special interest and anti-American entities hell-bent on undermining the United States Constitution and further hanging out the American people to dry.

Queen Gertrude in Shakespeare’s Hamlet said that “the lady doth protest too much,” which is a pretty good indication that the louder the voice in the senate or congress, the less that those people actually do in private, sounding their screams like a clarion call into the halls of the legislature so that the rich wealthy entities that they scream at, will miraculously appear bearing gifts and cash in order to shut them up (at least until the next election cycle).

This is really no difference that a low end, street level, “protection racket” which the dirty street mobs of New York City and other major cities perfected since the time of this country’s founding (see, Tammany Hall, and Boss Tweed).

One only has to scan the latest YouTube sound bites each week to see small “feature films” lasting only a few minutes, wherein these inept bullshitters in congress and the senate appear to be tearing a new hole into one of their latest wealthy human sacrificial lambs, but then immediately rise and leave the room when the cameras move on to the next pickpocket politician.

Names like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, John Kennedy, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Rand Paul, John Cornyn, Lauren Boebert, Ron Johnson, Marsha Blackburn, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Chuck Schumer, Jerrold Nadler, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mitch McConnell and many other political prostitutes appear like baseball cards in this bullshit circus every day (no political party is better, or worse, than the other in this regard, because they all work for the same oligarchs/plutocrats).

These elected grand standers then fully expect that their telephones will then ring and be answered by their lovely receptionists, with, guess who?

A humble bowing representative bearings gifts and cash from the poor hapless shakedown recipient that they were just yelling at, a few minutes ago, on camera.

In comes the cash, and the reciprocal promises by that politician to “shut down” any current investigations, or to “sabotage” any upcoming indictments or prosecutions, etc with a “phone call’ or some other bullying mechanism.

And so it goes, day in day out, while the American debt blossoms like a mushroom cloud on the horizon, yesterday 22 trillion, tomorrow 33 trillion, and then some, while the rich get richer, the middle class disappears, and the poor get poorer (and die).