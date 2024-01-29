Turkey: Developments In The Prince Islands Over The Last Four Years – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Significant changes and developments have taken place in the istanbul Prince Islands over the past four years. Here are some important steps taken during this period:

1. Phaetons were removed, and horses were transported to the mainland. This step marked significant progress in environmental and animal rights issues in the Islands.

2. Electric bus and taxi services were initiated by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and routes were determined. This was an important step towards modernizing the transportation infrastructure of the Islands.

3. The AdaKart application was launched for the indigenous people living in the Islands to facilitate their access to transportation and other services.

4. Electric bus and taxi fleets were renewed, with second-generation buses and third-generation taxi vehicles put into service. This contributed to making transportation in the Islands safer and more modern.

5. New Çarşı Mosque and New Nazım Mosque were constructed and put into service, allowing for better provision of religious and cultural services in the Islands.

6. The beachfront was renovated, and the Marina was organized to enhance the tourism potential of the Islands and provide visitors with a better experience.

7. The second floor of the Ferry Pier, which was previously used for weddings and similar events, has been opened for social purposes in the new administration period.

8. Taş Mektep was renovated and opened for library, café, and social events, offering better cultural and educational services in the Islands.

9. A public beach was opened at the Aya Nikola Monastery shore.

10. The Heybeliada Seminary, which was closed and turned into rubble, was handed over to the Directorate of Religious Affairs for use.

11. The wooden Greek orphanage building has been transferred to the ownership of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. A sponsorship or donation of $50 million is expected for its renovation, and its purpose of use has yet to be determined.

However, there have also been negative developments such as unlicensed electric three-wheeled taxis, looting by foreigners, and the presence of many local and foreign individuals. During holidays, thousands of waste and garbage were collected due to free ferry and motor transportation.

Most of these developments were carried out by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Now, it is a matter of curiosity what the new administration will do and which projects they will implement in the new period. We expect the new administration to lead the Islands towards a better future in terms of environmental, social, and cultural aspects.