Muslim Victims Of Violence In Modern India – OpEd

By Tofeeque Ahmed

Derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made by two officials from India’s ruling BJP sparked a mix of deadly protests and diplomatic spats in India. Complaints have been lodged with India’s ambassadors by countries such as Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

15 nations have protested India’s violation of the limit this time, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Qatar. It was obviously “over the line” to make derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Since the BJP came to power in 2014, religious polarization has increased, as has hate speech and attacks on Muslims. And the last few weeks have been especially tense after some Hindu groups went to a local court in Varanasi to seek permission to pray at a centuries-old mosque that they claimed was built on the ruins of a demolished temple.

The 57-member Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and Pakistan have also condemned India for BJP party members denigrating remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Furthermore, the remarks sparked outrage around the world and within India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party facing condemnation in Muslim countries and other countries. Muslims protested in cities across Asia, including Pakistan and India. Indian authorities cracked down on protesters last week, but the Modi regime continues to demolish Muslim activists’ homes in order to pursue its ideology of Hindu supremacy.

This is not how Mr. Modi or the BJP has governed. India, founded as a secular nation despite its 79% Hindu majority and 15% Muslim minority, has slid toward Hindu nationalism under BJP rule. Under dubious pretenses, bulldozers have razed houses in majority-Muslim neighborhoods, with local officials even boasting about the demolitions. The BJP-led state government of Karnataka banned hijabs in schools, which the state court upheld in March. The hijab controversy in India cannot be viewed in isolation. It is a component of the chauvinist BJP government’s anti-Muslim rhetoric.

And in Pakistan, two Hindus, Kelash Kumar and Aneel Kumar, were promoted to the rank of Lt Col in the Pakistani Army. Monitories in Pakistan are equal citizens, and it is the responsibility of the state to protect them.

With the rise of the BJP Party in India, the Muslim population has been subjected to disinformation, hate speech, media manipulation, repression, and vigilante attacks. The marginalization of Muslims reached a new high in 2019 when the government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which discriminates against Muslim refugees. It was intended to be used alongside a proposed citizen verification process that had already disenfranchised 1.9 million people in just one state, raising the prospect of depriving millions of Muslims of citizenship.

Every year, hundreds of hate crimes are committed against Indian Muslims and other religious minorities, as local and state BJP officials engage in hate speech themselves. Despite this, Mr. Modi and the national BJP have remained silent until now.

India is a country with deteriorating religious freedoms. But the international community has been silent over India’s ridiculous policy.

The hijab controversy in India, discriminatory citizenship laws, lynching’s of Muslims on suspicion of consuming or transporting beef, and bans on communal prayers are all part of the BJP’s sinister anti-Muslim campaign.

BJP is utilizing the political ideology of Hindutva to fuel violence and hatred towards the Muslim community. Hindutva supremacists believe that their God is only there for them and others are untouchables and consider Muslims in India invaders who must be converted back to Hinduism. Because, they find Muslims an easy target.

The writer is an Islamabad based freelance analyst. You can reach author at: [email protected]