By Asad Ali

For decades, the world has watched in horror as the Palestinian people endured relentless violence, displacement, and oppression under occupation. Multiple peace efforts came and went, often collapsing under the weight of mistrust, political posturing, and external manipulation.

Today, however, there is a rare moment of hope. After years of diplomatic persistence, Muslim states working in close cooperation with international stakeholders have finally unveiled a practical roadmap in the form of the Gaza Peace Plan. This initiative, backed by widespread consensus, represents the most serious and actionable opportunity to end the bloodshed, create stability, and move towards a two-state solution in line with the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

The Gaza Peace Plan did not emerge overnight. It is the product of tireless diplomacy spanning from Indonesia to Pakistan, from the GCC to Egypt, with Saudi Arabia playing a central role. For the first time, the collective will of Muslim nations found a channel to translate solidarity with Palestine into tangible political results. Crucially, this momentum was supported by active engagement from the United States under President Trump, who—despite earlier controversial positions—lent political weight at a critical juncture to ensure that the plan gained international traction. The result is a framework that both safeguards Palestinian rights and offers Israel security assurances, thereby addressing the core concerns that have perpetuated conflict for generations.

Among the Muslim nations, Pakistan’s role has been particularly significant. Islamabad has consistently upheld its principled stance of supporting Palestinian statehood without compromise or concession on core issues. Pakistan has not only voiced solidarity but also worked behind closed doors to ensure that the Palestinian leadership, both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, remained engaged in backdoor negotiations that made this breakthrough possible. Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to a two-state solution remains central to its foreign policy, and in this moment of historic progress, it continues to stand firmly by the Palestinian people.

The importance of this plan cannot be overstated. For nearly two years, Palestinians, especially women and children, have borne the brunt of a genocidal onslaught that shocked the conscience of the world. Entire neighborhoods were reduced to rubble, hospitals bombed, and generations scarred by trauma. The international community repeatedly failed to intervene decisively. Now, with the Gaza Peace Plan, there is a credible roadmap that promises to end the suffering and lay the foundation for peace. For the first time in decades, Palestinians can envision a future free from fear, occupation, and daily humiliation—one where they can live in dignity, develop their economy, and prosper as a normal state among nations.

What distinguishes the Gaza Peace Plan from past initiatives is its practicality and inclusivity. Unlike earlier efforts that sidelined key Palestinian actors, this framework acknowledges the realities on the ground. Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have signaled support, recognizing that their people cannot endure further cycles of war and devastation. Their participation in the backchannel talks is proof that this plan reflects the aspirations of Palestinians themselves, rather than being imposed from the outside. This inclusivity also deprives Israel’s ultra-right factions of their favorite argument—that Palestinians are unwilling or incapable of compromise. On the contrary, Palestinians have demonstrated readiness for peace provided their fundamental rights are guaranteed.

Of course, criticism is inevitable. As with every initiative in the region, detractors have surfaced, dismissing the plan as unrealistic or accusing it of serving hidden agendas. But such criticism is less about the merits of the plan and more about narrow political posturing. Many of these voices have long thrived on perpetual conflict, using Palestinian suffering as a rhetorical tool rather than working towards solutions. Their opposition reflects ignorance, ill will, or vested interests, not genuine empathy for the Palestinian people. The truth is clear: if this plan is implemented, it will mark the end of decades of persecution and open the door to peace and stability in a region long defined by strife.

The Gaza Peace Plan also carries broader implications for the Palestinian question. Its success in Gaza would not only bring immediate relief but would also pave the way for Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood. By creating a viable and functional Palestinian entity in Gaza, the plan demonstrates that the two-state solution is achievable. Once implemented, it could serve as the model to extend peace across the West Bank and, ultimately, to the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state that coexists peacefully with its neighbors. In this sense, the Gaza Peace Plan is not just an end to war but a beginning of justice.

Pakistan, for its part, has reaffirmed its absolute commitment to the implementation of this plan. This is not only about solidarity with Palestine but also about defending international law, human rights, and the principle that oppressed peoples deserve justice. Islamabad has rightly framed the Gaza Peace Plan as the fulfillment of a longstanding aspiration: the creation of a viable Palestinian state living in peace and harmony within its borders and beyond. This principled stance strengthens Pakistan’s moral authority and underscores its role as a responsible and committed member of the global community.

For too long, the Palestinian issue has been treated as a permanent conflict, useful for political rhetoric but beyond resolution. The Gaza Peace Plan challenges this fatalism. It provides a workable, inclusive, and widely supported roadmap that can finally end one of the longest and bloodiest chapters in modern history. For the sake of the Palestinian people, and indeed for the stability of the Middle East, the world must rally behind this initiative. It is time to move from mourning decades of tragedy to building a future of peace, dignity, and justice.