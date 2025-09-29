By Shahbaz Ali

In a disheartening display at the recent ICC Asia Cup match, Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, turning a sport meant to unite into a stage for political posturing. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sharply criticized this conduct, arguing that the Modi government has weaponized cricket to fuel its nationalist agenda.

Remembering the 1999 World Cup in the midst of the Kargil War, Tharoor said players at the time maintained dignity even as soldiers lost their lives fighting. “They shouldn’t have done what they did when the decision to play Pakistan was taken,” he said, insisting that the spirit of cricket cannot be touched by political or war tensions. Former player Ashish Nehra agreed, saying politicizing cricket dilutes its integrity and distorts the popularity of the game across the globe.

This incident is not isolated but part of a broader trend under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which has transformed cricket—a symbol of camaraderie—into a tool for divisive nationalism. By encouraging such gestures, the BJP undermines the sport’s role as a bridge between nations, particularly India and Pakistan, whose cricketing rivalry has historically fostered goodwill despite tense relations. The handshake refusal signals hostility, blemishing India’s world sporting reputation and being disloyal to cricket’s ethos of togetherness.

A Wider Nationalist Agenda

Modi government manipulation of cricket mirrors a wider trend of using cultural and social spaces to advance an exclusionist nationalist agenda. This is far wider than the sport, seeking to target religious and cultural freedoms, especially those of India’s Sikh population. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has fiercely condemned New Delhi’s discriminatory policies, accusing the BJP of an “anti-Punjab syndrome.” A glaring example is the cancellation of Sikh pilgrimages to Pakistan for the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a revered occasion for Sikhs worldwide. Mann called attention to the hypocrisy of giving green lights for cricket matches with Pakistan for political reasons while blocking Sikhs from visiting sacred places such as Kartarpur Sahib and Nankana Sahib, hurting religious feelings.

This discriminatory policy brings out the double standards of the BJP. While cricket matches are allowed to showcase India’s superiority, Sikh pilgrims are banned from obtaining visas, and Punjabi movies with Pakistani performers are censored. Mann also referred to uneven disaster relief fund allocations where Punjab is given less assistance compared to BJP-governed states despite catastrophic flooding. These measures bring out a well-thought-out attempt to demonize Punjab and Sikhs, upholding political power over justice and impartiality.

Cultural Repression and Sikh Resistance

The BJP’s repression also targets cultural expression, with influential Sikh artist and musician Diljit Singh Dosanjh being banned and censored for works that touch on Sikh issues. Dosanjh, an international icon, has openly denounced the government’s efforts to silence voices that articulate Sikh history and suffering. His activism underscores a broader pattern of cultural suppression under Modi’s regime, where art and media are stifled to align with the BJP’s Hindu-centric nationalist vision. Punjabi cinema, a vibrant expression of regional identity, is targeted when it fosters cross-border cultural ties or challenges the government’s narrative, further alienating Sikhs and other minorities.

This suppression is part of a systematic effort to erase narratives that don’t fit the BJP’s ideology. By silencing Sikh voices and blocking access to religious places, the government not only tramples on basic rights but also runs the risk of alienating an integral community that is part of India’s cultural landscape. The Kartarpur Corridor, opened in 2019 for visa-free passage of Sikh pilgrims, was one of the few moments of Indo-Pak bonhomie. The BJP’s recent curbs dampen this spirit of goodwill, transforming a gesture of peace into a political bargaining chip.

A Nation Divided

The actions of the Modi government are symptomatic of an alarming trend: politicization of the spaces that are reserved for coming together, whether cricket, religious pilgrimages, or cultural expression. Cricket, which used to be a common platform for the transcendence of borders, is now a war zone for nationalist propaganda. Sikh religious practices, centuries old in their devotion, are curtailed to be used politically. Art and cinema, intended to celebrate diversity, are censored to make people conform. This exclusionary policy not only cleaves India from within but also harms its international reputation as a democratic, pluralistic state.

The BJP’s policies have been under fire everywhere. Tharoor’s appeal to cricket to be an apolitical activity speaks to supporters who regard the sport as one which unites them as a people, not one with which to score political points. Mann’s critical outburst speaks to the hurt of Punjab’s Sikh community, whose role in India’s freedom struggle and agriculture is beyond doubt yet underappreciated. Dosanjh’s defiance is the echo of millions’ voices in pursuit of cultural freedom. Even outside observers, such as human rights organizations, have sounded an alarm regarding India’s descent into majoritarianism, where the BJP’s conduct is stoking communal passions and regional grievances.

A Call for Change

The world needs to pay attention to this dire path. Cricket’s international governing structures, such as the ICC, need to address the politicization of the game, so that its spirit is maintained by the players. India’s allies, especially from the democratic sphere, need to push the Modi government to uphold religious and cultural freedoms, particularly for Sikhs whose contributions transcend the world. At home, opposition politicians such as Tharoor and Mann need to mobilize public opinion in order to fight the BJP’s divisive strategies, calling for an India that celebrates its diversity.

The Modi regime’s manipulation of cricket and its targeting of Sikhs expose a regime more obsessed with power than principle. Cricket, pilgrimages, and art should bring nations together, not tear them apart. At a critical juncture in Indian history, India must decide between the BJP’s exclusionary nationalism and an image of inclusivity that respects its pluralist legacy. The world is watching—will India rediscover its soul, or allow division frame its destiny?