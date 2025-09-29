Russia’s Nuclear Technology To Rescue Africa, Asia From Energy Crisis – OpEd

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

For many developing countries in the former Soviet republics, Central Asia and in the Global South including Africa, assessing energy security has become very critical and important for development growth.

Energy has become so central an ingredient to improving economic sectors, for manufacturing and industrialization, and at the same time, for social life. Therefore, reinforcing energy security should no longer be treated as theoretical, but rather as another key challenge and a practical necessity in the current world.

Russia’s Energy Playbook for the Global South

The Global Atomic Forum was a significant, more or less, another gathering of leaders, energy experts and foreign investors late September to carefully review and critically assess energy production and sustainability vis-a-vis with the current state of development. It was as part of World Atomic Week, which marked the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry and was approapriately themed: “From a New Technological Paradigm to a New Worldview.” As explicitly pointed during his speech, Russia’s Vladimir Putin offered a substantive discussions on a range of issues concerning the present and future of the nuclear industry.

Putin highlighted the following: a growing number of countries and large companies view peaceful nuclear energy as a vital resource for long-term, accelerated development. Public attitudes are also steadily evolving, with nuclear energy increasingly recognized as an environmentally friendly technology that offers enormous opportunities.

According to his explanation, there are fundamental reasons for this paradigm shift. (i) the reliable solutions that underpin the creation of advanced nuclear power and as a critical factor is the emergence of a fundamentally new technological paradigm; (ii) Russia is already deploying its nuclear power plants, as they are best placed to provide a uniform, constant power supply; (iii) the nuclear power plants are the key source of clean low-carbon energy, and ensure clean environmental performance, as well as the ability to provide stable generating capacity.

In practical terms, Russia provides leadership in nuclear energy by strictly honouring contractual obligations. It establishes sovereign national nuclear industries, including personnel training and the creation of competence centres, and ensure the supply of nuclear fuel and waste management. More than that, Russia shares its experience and knowledge in building other advanced industries of the 21st century, such as nuclear medicine, digital systems, electric transport, and innovative materials. As a result, it helps foreign partners to make a genuine development leap, bring their economies to a whole new level of efficiency, and ultimately improve entire quality of life.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA): Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, in the Kremlin, with Putin, indicated the importance of the moment for nuclear energy worldwide, Russia, through Rosatom, is playing a leading role in many countries and in many others who are very interested. “And we could see it today at the meeting that you presided – countries from Asia, countries from Africa. It’s a very important moment. So, the presence of the agency is important to sustain these projects and help them come to fruition in a good way.”

Rafael Grossi, however, stressed there are many other aspects: nuclear safety, nuclear security, non-proliferation, that, of course, are indispensable, as head of the IAEA to discuss with Russia.

Rising Demand for Nuclear Energy

Due to the fact that nuclear energy can ensure dynamic and sustainable global development, many countries currently desire to build nuclear power plants, in Africa, Asia and further down Central Europe and former Soviet republics.

Russia is keen on establishing stable, long-term conditions for projects within the nuclear sphere. It has essentially taken steps to develop modern financing models for the construction of nuclear power plants and to involve international financial institutions and development banks in these undertakings. In this context, the New Development Bank established by the BRICS countries confirmed its readiness to finance nuclear projects, while at the end of last year, on Russia’s initiative, a BRICS coordination mechanism – the Nuclear Energy Platform – was established.

Republic of the Union of Myanmar: Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, who attended the Atomic Forum, praised Russia’s development of nuclear technology. Myanmar signed a package of documents, including the construction of nuclear plants. Russia and Myanmar established diplomatic relations 77 years ago. Myanmar has consulates general in St Petersburg and Novosibirsk, with plans to open third in Vladivostok in the near future. Russia is a big country, and as a result, these are to promote closer bilateral relations between two countries, Min Aung Hlaing reminded Putin, and finally concluded: “If we look east and west, we will see that you have a vast territory, which is why we are opening Myanmar’s consulates general to promote cooperation between our countries.”

Republic of Armenia: Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated clearly that the development of the nuclear energy sector. It is quite natural, of course, since there is — and has been for quite a while — a nuclear plant in Armenia. It provides 30 percent of the republic’s electricity generation. It is a considerable share, after all: 30 percent, or a third of Armenia’s total energy are provided by the nuclear power plant.

Pashinyan further indicated the role of nuclear energy as growing constantly, it is now globally recognized as an eco-friendly energy source. Armenia plans to close work with the Russian Federation, particularly on joint efforts to extend the operational life of the Armenian nuclear power plant until 2036. In addition, it is also exploring projects involving small nuclear modules, which are well-suited for Armenia. On this matter, Armenia will continue to maintain a very active dialogue with the Russian Federation and have highly effective cooperation with the Rosatom Corporation.

Nevertheless, there are obstacles. And yet, bilateral relations continue to advance steadily and progressively. Bilateral trade is nearly $11 billion – it represents 34 percent of your republic’s foreign trade; trade between Armenia and Russia stands at $11.7 billion, according to the statistics for 2024.

Republic of Belarus: President Alexander Lukashenko and Putin noted that, today, due to reliability in partnership, the Republic of Belarus has been developing the nuclear energy sector, with its first nuclear power plant now operational. Reports show 40 percent of electricity in Belarus is now generated by its nuclear power plant. Beyond that, Belarus has created a nuclear industry, producing specialists who are even working with Rosatom on the construction of nuclear facilities in third countries.

“Today, we are collaborating with Rosatom to construct nuclear power plants in other countries. That is the only area we have not yet fully explored. However, if the need arises, we are ready to consider projects such as welding reactors, structure, or any other necessary components. For now, there’s no such need. Rosatom handles these tasks at its facilities in Russia,” added Lukashenko. As Lukashenko, noted in his discussion, – one potential project is to expand the existing nuclear power plant or construct a new one, possibly in eastern Belarus. This would help provide electricity to the eastern regions liberated by Russia (the Kherson and the Zaporozhye regions, the Lugansk and Donetsk republics), a measure that may be necessary given the situation with the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. There are a few different scenarios for expanding the nuclear capacity, and a clear need in western Russia and the liberated regions, and get started straight away on a new power unit or even a new power plant. According to Alexander Lukashenko: “That is the main thing. There are just a couple of issues that needs to settle by the end of the year.”

Ethiopia, Niger and Africa: With Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, Russia has signed an agreement to build nuclear plants, that would enable it to enhance its energy security ambitions. The project is part of a $30 billion infrastructure initiative, involves operating two nuclear units between 2032 and 2034, each with about 1200 MW capacity. This agreement strengthens the bilateral relationship and bring it to the next level. In fact, the nuclear plan dated back to an agreement both countries signed in 2017. Ethiopia is a long-standing reliable partner in Africa.

Generally, Russia has several agreements with other African countries to construction nuclear plants. According to reports, Russia has gained geopolitical influence, exploiting the construction of nuclear in as many as 15 African countries today. The growing number of nuclear cooperation agreements between African nations and Russia has numerous ramifications. For many, across the continent, are experiencing chronic power shortages, thus seriously hindering industrialization and economic progress.

The Republic of Niger has also announced plans to construct two nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts. Mining Minister Ousmane Abarchi presented the proposal at the Moscow’s nuclear forum, highlighting Niger’s readiness to jointly develop its uranium reserves with Russia. The project would be carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). As Africa’s eighth-largest producer of uranium in 2024, Niger views nuclear power as key to advancing its energy and development ambitions, with its importance for both the country, and possibly, the wider West African region.

For instance, Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, explains significant aspects of adopting nuclear technology. The growing number of bilateral agreements clearly reflects a shift: African countries are taking ownership of their future energy mix and are increasingly viewing nuclear as a viable and necessary component for the rising population and for the industrial ambitions as well as for sustaining economic growth.

Currently, South Africa is the only African country operating a nuclear plant, while Egypt has reactors under construction. Other African countries including Algeria, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Sudan have also expressed interest in pursuing nuclear power. And for these potential African clients, Rosatom is open to flexible financial models, including intergovernmental agreements, build-own-operate schemes, and public-private partnerships. In some cases, concessional financing or tied export credit can be considered. Ryan Collyer underlined the fact that Russia works closely with governments to ensure financing aligns with their long-term development strategies.

According to him, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plays a critical role as a neutral regulator and enabler of nuclear development worldwide. Rosatom works in full compliance with IAEA standards and encourages all partner countries to engage closely with the Agency from the very beginning. The IAEA provides guidance through its Milestones Approach, which helps newcomer countries build responsible and safe nuclear energy programs. The presence of the IAEA in these processes only strengthens transparency, public trust, and global cooperation.

What does it mean, in practice, for Africa?

As of today, Africa has the worst energy deficits, and reports with authencity indicated that more 600 million people are without energy, ultimately industries are stucked with processing agricultural produce and this situation has, these several years, impacted negatively on aggregate economic growth across the continent. Likewise, the same situation is found in the Asian region. Nevertheless, Africa leaders complained of lack of finance for energy and yet siphoned billions abroad. In July 2025, Africa Insider, a daily business news magazine, reported that Africa loses an estimated $88.6 billion annually to illicit financial flows, impacting economic development. Ultimately, energy promotes sustainable development and improve the lives of people around the world. Africa’s estimated population is 1.4 billion people, majority only struggling to sustain basic dignified life. More than half of the entire population of Africa are located below abject poverty levels.

According to the report, these losses are significantly undermining foreign direct investment (FDI), development assistance, and national efforts to drive economic transformation across the continent. The illicit outflows, driven by capital flight, tax evasion, money laundering, and proceeds of crimes such as bribery, corruption, and illegal mining, continue to rob African countries of essential resources required for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and sustainable development.

The Global Atomic Forum was held on September 25, as part of World Atomic Week, which marked the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry. It was also to celebrate the Nuclear Industry Worker Day, on September 28. The first decision in the Soviet Union on the development of nuclear energy was taken on September 28, 1942. Rosatom State Corporation, is a Russian state corporation headquartered in Moscow, specializes in nuclear energy, nuclear non-energy goods and high-tech products. It has diverse experience and knowledge in building advanced industries of the 21st century.