Earth Is Speaking, But We Refuse To Hear – OpEd

By Dr. Michael A. Bengwayan

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” in the 70s spoke of the writing on the wall. “People hearing without listening…”

Today, we only don’t listen. We refuse to see. All the destruction around us, yet we see nothing.

That is why globally, most do not understand the many reasons why we have to change the way that we live upon Earth.

Intellectually, the scientific and academic evidences and information about climate change, deforestation, worsening lack and unsafe water, unproductive soils, and vanishing wildlife are all obvious signs that the society we have created is unsustainable.

But even with this glaring evidence in front of us, many people are still unwilling to change or even feel that there is no problem to fix.

Or worst of all, they feel that they are unable to make a difference in such a big, dysfunctional society. For many, they still cling to outdated ideals and beliefs like an old security blanket, hoping if they just stay hiding beneath it, the problems will disappear. That, or they are too uncomfortable with letting go of aspects of their lives that they feel are necessary to their happiness. It all seems so much easier to carry on with business as usual.

Now comes Covid-19. Yet, we are acting the same. Mining, logging, species decimation, habitat destruction and pollution goes on. We are pawns to greed and our appetite for plunder.

Why are the warning signs still not getting through? Our food security, the air we breathe, water we drink, life as we know it, are literally all at stake here. Shouldn’t this be enough to shake up humanity?

The answer is that humans are plainly disconnected to humanity.

The Earth is still seen as a “thing” rather than our home and our mother that longs to take care of us.

When we are disconnected we cannot hear the cries from the Earth, or feel the urgency of these times, or accept the simple lessons and love that nature has for us.

When we approach nature from an open, spiritual perspective, we soon realize that our life upon this Earth becomes an exchange and interaction with our surroundings. There are absolutely no moments when nature will not be engaging with you once you open yourself to it.

Once we reconnect, our illusion of separation dissolves and we become aware of the oneness that flows through all of life.

Ancient cultures lived and breathed this way of life, and there are communities around the world who still do.

Fortunately, any one of us in the modern world can quite simply live a life that is spiritually connected to our earth. No matter if you are in the middle of a busy city or living your life out in the country, nature still surrounds you. It is not as easily accessible for the city dweller of course, and at times may seem challenging, but you are still breathing air and feeling sunshine, there are plants, trees, pets and birds, and therefore, nature is with you.

We are all her children, after all, and this connection is still alive inside all of us, waiting to be awakened.

There is no time to waste in reclaiming our Divine connection with our Earth mother. In fact, it is our souls’ desire and part of our purpose for being here at this crucial time.

Perhaps the most beautiful discovery you will have when you reconnect with nature is the realization that nature has been waiting patiently for your return home. Nature has been waiting for this connection, this healing, since the moment you were born. This explains why babies and small children are always happy when taken outside. They are immediately calmed because nature is familiar.

As you reconnect, no matter how many years you have been in absence, you will find that you will not be scolded, reprimanded, or punished. Earth welcomes us with open arms and unconditional love, truly accepting and appreciating us for who we are.

Nature can see our Divine light, and she teaches us to see the Divine light in all other life as well.

We recognize that everything on Earth has a consciousness, and that every plant, animal, rock, mineral, snowflake, drop of water, absolutely all of it, has a role and a purpose. We begin to understand and honor the role that we all play as we are all helping one another throughout our ascension.

We are all in this together, having chose to be here on the Earth through this process, and the Earth has chose to help us as well.

Every loving act that we share helps others as well as ourselves to become lighter, brighter, ascended versions of ourselves, just as every lower vibration act, such as greed, jealousy, or unthoughtful actions, drops us as well.

Earth is here for us, we must simply open our hearts.

