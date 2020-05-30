ISSN 2330-717X
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Egypt’s El-Sisi: Foreign Interference In Libya Threatens Stability In Region

Foreign interference in Libya threatens stability and security in the north Africa region, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday.

Putting an end to illegal foreign interventions in Libya and the chaos caused by criminal groups and terrorist militias is necessary, El-Sisi said during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Both presidents agreed that they were keen to see a political solution reached in Libya that would pave the way for a return of security and stability in the country.

They added that this could be achieved through implementing the outcomes of the Berlin process and supporting the efforts of the UN to achieve peace in Libya.


