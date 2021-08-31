LUKOIL Says It Has Produced Two Billion Tonnes Of Oil At Fields In West Siberia

By Eurasia Review

LUKOIL said Tuesday it has produced the 2-billionth tonne of oil since the beginning of commercial development of West Siberian fields. This milestone event took place on the cusp of the Company’s 30th anniversary.

The first billionth tonne of oil was produced in the region in 1999. Nowadays, LUKOIL operates at 120 licence blocks in West Siberia, whose combined area amounts to around 80 thousand square km. The Company develops 79 fields, including the Shaim group that laid the foundation for oil industry in West Siberia back in 1960. LUKOIL also develops a number of unique fields there, such as the Povkhovskoye, Tevlinsko-Russkinskoye, Pokachevskoye, Uryevskoye, and Mortymya-Teterevskoye fields. 27 other fields undergo prospecting and exploration. The number of wells drilled exceeds 41 thousand.

Over the years of LUKOIL’s operations in West Siberia, more than 21 thousand km of various pipelines, 7 thousand km of autoroutes, and about 15 thousand km of power lines were constructed and commissioned.

It is the digitization of production and modernization of equipment that allow to fully optimize technological processes of extraction, treatment and transportation of hydrocarbons. Digital models of the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye, Druzhnoye, Imilorskoye, Severo-Danilovskoye, Nakhodkinskoye and Pyakyakhinskoye fields are currently in commercial operation. In the nearest future, the Company plans to introduce integrated modelling at 19 more West Siberian fields.

The region’s growth areas are the Imilorskoye field, the Pyakyakhinskoye oil and gas condensate field, and the fields of Bolshekhetskaya Depression. The Yuzhno-Messoyakhsky gas condensate field was put into pilot operation in December 2019, and Khalmerpayutinskoye gas condensate field – a year later. In July 2021, production started at the Salekaptskoye oil and gas condensate field.​