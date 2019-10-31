Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Countering Plots To Foment Insecurity In Iraq, Lebanon

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on people of Iraq and Lebanon to make remedying the insecurity the priority and pursue their legitimate demands within the framework of law.

“I recommend those who care in Iraq and Lebanon remedy the insecurity and turmoil created in their countries by the US, the Zionist regime, some western countries, and the money of some reactionary countries,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a speech at the joint graduation, inauguration, and epaulette granting ceremony for cadets of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Academies, held on Wednesday.

Referring to the recent developments in Iraq and Lebanon, Ayatollah Khamenei warned, “The biggest damage that enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive them of security, as they have started to do today in some countries in the region.”

“The people have justifiable demands, but they should know their demands can only be fulfilled within the legal structure and framework (of their country). When the legal structure is disrupted in a country, no action can be carried out,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, according to Khamenei.ir.

“The enemies engaged in the same plots against Iran; but fortunately, people acted in a timely manner, and the sedition was nullified,” the Leader stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei further referred to the Israeli defeat by the Islamic resistance and said, “Who imagined the Zionist Regime – which couldn’t be defeated by three Arab countries in 6 days – would be forced to retreat by the devout youth during the 33-day Lebanon War and the 22-day Gaza War? Be sure that God surely fulfils His promises,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“The Great March of Return will lead to the return of the Palestinians one day, and the true owners of the land will return to it. Despite their heavy expenses, the Arrogant Powers have been defeated so far. They admitted themselves that they spent $7 trillion but didn’t gain anything,” the Leader went on to say.

The remarks came after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned his post in the wake of around two weeks of anti-government protests and growing anger over official corruption, poor public services and years of economic mismanagement.

In Iraq, more than 230 people have been killed in public anti-government protests this month.

