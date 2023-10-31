President Macron Urged To Raise Human Rights Issues During Visit To Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan – OpEd

By IPHR

International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) has sent an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of his visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on 1-2 November 2023, urging him to use his meetings with President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev to raise human rights issues of serious concern to IPHR and partners.

These issues include the lack of accountability for gross human rights violations related to the ‘Bloody January’ 2022 events in Kazakhstan and the July 2022 protests against proposed constitutional amendments in the Republic of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan; increasing persecution of activists, journalists, bloggers and others who criticise government policies and defend the rights of citizens; and other violations of fundamental freedoms which contradict the official rhetoric around political reform and modernization in the two countries.

IPHR also urges President Macron to remind the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan that France, and the EU, pay close attention to their governments’ compliance with international human rights standards and expect concrete progress in this area as a condition for a further strengthening of partnerships and cooperation in different areas.

The full letter to President Macron, signed by IPHR Director Brigitte Dufour, is available here: In English and in French