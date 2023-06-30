France Explodes Into Fiery Protests After Police Killing Of Teenage Driver

By Tasnim News Agency

France has exploded in protests, with at least 400 arrested on Thursday and the smoke of fires and tear gas hanging over Toulouse in the wake of a tragic incident where a teenage driver was fatally shot by the police during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Disturbing footage captured the scene as demonstrators launched fireworks and riot police responded with tear gas. The streets of Toulouse were marked by overturned cars and burning barricades.

The incident in Nanterre, where police shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager of North African descent on Tuesday, triggered widespread outrage and sparked protests not only in Toulouse but also in other French cities, including Paris, Nanterre, and Lille. The unrest resulted in More than 400 arrests as tensions escalated.

According to the police, the teenager, identified as ‘Nahel M’, allegedly failed to comply with instructions during the routine traffic stop, leading to the officer firing a shot that struck the teenager in the chest. The officer involved has been taken into custody and charged with voluntary homicide.

President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the protests, labeling them as attacks against the republic and deeming them ‘unjustifiable’. Macron’s statement came as thousands marched in Nanterre under the banner of ‘We lost a son’ to express their grief and demand justice for the teen’s death.

The protests continued into the night, with fires set in the streets of Nanterre and Lille. Lille witnessed broken glass strewn across the streets, while police in riot gear were seen running through the city. Firefighters battled to extinguish a car set ablaze, and billows of smoke enveloped a building in Nanterre.

The situation prompted a significant law enforcement response, with the deployment of France’s elite police force, the RAID, to several cities including Bordeaux, Lyon, Lille, and Roubaix. In Lille, six individuals were taken in for questioning after participating in a protest that had been banned by authorities.

Transportation services, including bus and tram services, were suspended in the Île-de-France region, which encompasses Paris, as a precautionary measure. The exact timeframe for the resumption of services remains uncertain.

The protests and clashes serve as a stark reminder of the deep divisions and tensions within French society, particularly in relation to issues of police conduct and systemic discrimination. As investigations into the shooting continue, France finds itself grappling with the aftermath and seeking ways to address the underlying concerns raised by the tragic event.