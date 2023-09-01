Eni Sustainable Mobility Presents Enilive: A New Name And Logo To Mark Transformation

By Eurasia Review

Enilive, Eni Sustainable Mobility’s new brand, is being revealed today. Eni Sustainable Mobility is a company dedicated to bio-refining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions (such as the Enjoy car sharing service), and the marketing and distribution of all energy carriers for mobility through more than 5,000 Enilive Stations in Europe.

In this network, a wide range of products are available, including biogenic fuels such as HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), bio-LPG and biomethane, as well as hydrogen and electricity, and other products such as bitumen, lubricants and fuels. The network of Enilive stations also supports other mobility-related services, among them restaurants, convenience stores and other services that support people on the move (such as Telepass points, Enjoy car sharing, payments by postal slips and Amazon Lockers).

Enilive’s goal is to provide progressively decarbonised services and products for the energy transition, accelerating the process of emissions reduction along their entire life cycle, thus contributing to Eni’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. This goal applies also to Eni’s industrial assets, which include the Venice and Gela bio-refineries, the St. Bernard Renewables LLC bio-refinery (a joint venture in which Eni holds a 50% interest) in Louisiana (USA), 22 biomethane production plants in Italy, as well as new projects currently under assessment for two new bio-refineries in Livorno (Italy) and Pengerang (Malaysia). Eni Sustainable Mobility plans to expand its bio-refining capacity from over 1.6 million tonnes/year today to over 3 million tonnes/year by 2025 and to exceed 5 million tonnes/year by 2030.

Eni Sustainable Mobility is directly controlled by Eni, which holds 100% of its share capital.

Enilive – the company’s new brand and visual identity – represents a step change in communicating Eni Sustainable Mobility’s role in transforming mobility, helping customers along the journey. The six-legged dog logo maintains its central and iconic role, but the flame icon is replaced, symbolising a flexible and innovative “living mobility”. The new brand thus coheres with the network of brands that Eni has launched over the last two years, adopting a new colour and graphics that illustrate its purpose, its role in the decarbonisation process and in Eni’s overall energy transition strategy.

The Enilive brand sums up the values and solutions Eni offers to the market, to its customers and to communities for mobility, the company said.