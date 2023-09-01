Technip Energies And Versalis Join Forces To Integrate Plastic Waste Recycling Technologies

By Eurasia Review

Technip Energies, a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, and Versalis, Eni’s chemical company, signed Friday an agreement aimed at integrating Versalis’ Hoop® and Technip Energies’ Pure.rOilTM and Pure.rGasTM purification technologies by developing a technological platform for the advanced chemical recycling of plastic waste.

This project aims to create a theoretically endless plastic recycling loop, producing new virgin polymers suitable for all applications and that are identical to polymers that come from fossil raw materials.

Versalis will bring its Hoop® technology, a pyrolysis process that enables the recovery of mixed plastic waste with high performance in term of yield, recovery and flexibility in managing different types of feedstocks.

Technip Energies will bring its ethylene furnace and steam cracker design expertise, with more than 700 steam crackers worldwide operating under its own licence, along with the preparation and its proprietary purification technologies, Pure.rGasTM and Pure.rOilTM, which ensure safe, reliable and optimized integration with both existing and new crackers.

The integrated technologies by Versalis and T.EN will contribute to supporting a circular economy by reducing the overall carbon footprint in the polymer value chain.

Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer of Technip Energies, stated: “We are pleased to join forces with Versalis to bring our combined technologies for plastic waste recycling to commercialization. This alliance will help strengthen Versalis’ and T.EN’s leadership in the transformation of traditional basic chemicals and polymers into sustainable, decarbonized products and facilitate the transition to the circular economy.”

Adriano Alfani, Chief Executive Officer of Versalis, stated: “We believe the partnership model is a very effective accelerator for growth, turning synergies into the strength we need to make our industry more and more sustainable. This partnership with Technip Energies, which combines the two companies’ innovative technologies in chemical recycling and significant industrial experience, will allow us to accelerate the deployment of concrete and effective solutions to tackle plastic waste, to be applied wherever needed worldwide.”