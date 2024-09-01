The Security Paradox Amidst TTP-Taliban Nexus – OpEd

By Hammad Baloch

On August 3, 2023, Taliban supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a fatwa banning Afghans from participating in jihad outside Afghanistan and distancing themselves from haram acts of terrorism.

This decree, while seemingly an effort to distance the Taliban from terrorism, raises a crucial question: If the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) isn’t in Afghanistan, and not operating into Pakistan from Afghan territory, why the need for such a directive? The Taliban’s attempt to project an image of a responsible ruling entity is in direct contradiction with the realities on the ground, where the TTP and other terrorist groups continue to operate with impunity.

Recently, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) acknowledged relocating TTP militants within Afghanistan, specifically in Ghazni. This admission aligns with Pakistan’s consistent claims that TTP operatives have been using Afghan territory as a base for launching cross-border attacks into Pakistan. The relocation of these militants within Afghanistan not only underscores their established presence but also highlights the complex security challenges that Pakistan has been facing due to this persistent threat. This situation reveals a disturbing reality: despite the Taliban’s public denial, the TTP’s presence in Afghanistan is an open secret. The Taliban’s efforts to shield these militants contradict their supposed commitment to distancing themselves from terrorism. This duplicity not only undermines regional security but also tarnishes the Taliban’s credibility on the international stage.

Further complicating matters is the involvement of the Afghan Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) in supporting terrorist activities. Specific cells within the GDI, including 041, 051, and 063, have been implicated in supplying weaponry, finances, and providing cover to the TTP and other extremist groups like Al Qaeda’s 313 Brigade and the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). This level of state-supported terrorism within Afghanistan poses a significant threat to regional stability and calls into question the Taliban’s ability to govern responsibly.

Intercepted communications available with Pakistan expose the Afghan Taliban’s direct support for terrorist groups, contradicting their denial of TTP presence. In August 2022, a GDI letter demanded protection for ETIM leader Mullah Abdur Rehman, and another communication revealed a payment of 0.52 million Afghan currency to TTP leader Khalid Khurasani after the Taliban takeover in 2021. These revelations are damning and clearly demonstrate the Taliban’s involvement in fostering terrorism, further straining relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The repeated killing of multiple TTP commanders and fighters within Afghanistan further dismantles the IAG leadership’s claims that there is no proof of TTP presence in the country. Each strike against these militants serves as undeniable evidence, contradicting their denials and reinforcing the reality that TTP operatives have long been entrenched in Afghan territory. Several notable TTP commanders have met their end in Afghanistan, exposing the Taliban’s falsehoods. These include Abdul Manan (Hakimullah), killed by unknown men in Kunar province in June 2024; Atiqur Rehman (Tipu Gul), killed during a shootout in Kunar province in October 2023; and Omar Khalid Khorasani (Abdul Wali Mohmand), a senior commander killed in a blast in Paktika province in August 2022. The list goes on, with numerous other TTP figures, such as Mullah Fazlullah and Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, having been eliminated on Afghan soil. These cases undeniably prove the TTP’s presence in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban’s repeated denials.

Contrary to the claims of Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Afghan authorities’ security chief, Pakistan has repeatedly shared substantial evidence with the IAG, detailing the TTP’s presence in Afghanistan and its involvement in cross-border terrorist activities targeting Pakistani territory. This evidence includes intercepted communications, intelligence reports, and the undeniable fact that numerous TTP commanders have been killed in Afghanistan. Yet, these warnings and proofs have largely been ignored or dismissed by the Taliban, further complicating the regional security landscape. The Taliban’s reluctance to acknowledge the TTP’s activities within their borders suggests either a willful ignorance or a deliberate strategy to maintain their influence over these militant groups. Either scenario is deeply troubling and underscores the urgent need for a more robust international response to hold the Taliban accountable.

The Taliban’s fatwa against jihad outside Afghanistan and their claims of non-involvement in terrorism stand in stark contrast to the realities on the ground. The continued presence and activity of the TTP in Afghanistan, facilitated by the Taliban’s own intelligence apparatus, is a clear and present danger not only to Pakistan but to regional stability as a whole.

The deaths of numerous TTP commanders in Afghanistan, along with intercepted communications, provide irrefutable evidence that the Taliban are not only aware of the TTP’s presence but are actively supporting their operations. For the international community, particularly regional stakeholders, the time has come to demand accountability from the Taliban. The security of South Asia depends on it. Without a concerted effort to address this issue, the shadow of terrorism will continue to loom large over the region, fueled by the Taliban’s double game. The world cannot afford to ignore this threat, and Pakistan, in particular, cannot bear the burden alone. The time for decisive action is now.