US-China Collaboration In A Key Region – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

The geopolitical landscape of South Asia, particularly with regard to Pakistan, is of profound significance to both the United States and China. Pakistan’s strategic location and economic potential make it a critical player in the region, and both superpowers have vested interests in maintaining stability and fostering positive relations with Islamabad.

Pakistan’s importance in global geopolitics cannot be overstated. It sits at the crossroads of South Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia, making it a pivotal player in regional security dynamics. The security of this volatile region is closely tied to Pakistan’s stability. For China and the United States, ensuring Pakistan’s security is paramount, as any destabilization could have far-reaching consequences, not only for Pakistan but for the broader region.

Historically, Pakistan has found itself at the centre of major geopolitical conflicts. The memories of the 1971 war, where Pakistan was left to fend for itself against Indian aggression supported by the Soviet Union, still linger in the nation’s collective consciousness. These historical scars underline the importance of avoiding any situation where Pakistan feels isolated or compelled to join a defence pact against its will. The security of Pakistan is intertwined with the security of its neighbours and the broader region, making it a key consideration for both China and the United States.

China, in particular, is deeply concerned about the stability of its western region, Xinjiang, where separatist movements have posed significant challenges. The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating from Afghanistan, has broader ambitions that threaten not only Pakistan but also China and other regional powers. This shared security concern drives China’s interest in maintaining a strong and stable Pakistan, which can act as a bulwark against these threats.

For the United States, the security of Pakistan is also linked to the broader objective of countering terrorism and ensuring regional stability. The tragic events of 9/11, which were partly a consequence of instability in Afghanistan, serve as a stark reminder of the potential global repercussions of neglecting this region. Both China and the United States, therefore, have a vested interest in preventing Pakistan from becoming a breeding ground for terrorism and extremism.

Pakistan’s economic significance is another key factor that aligns the interests of the United States and China. The country’s strategic location offers a gateway for trade and energy supplies, particularly from the Middle East and Central Asia. For China, Pakistan is a crucial partner in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serving as a flagship project. CPEC is designed to connect China with Central Asia, Europe, and Africa through Pakistan, significantly reducing transportation costs and time for Chinese goods.

The United States, while not directly involved in CPEC, recognizes the economic potential of Pakistan as a trade hub. The ongoing development of trade corridors, including those supported by the United States, underscores the importance of ensuring that Pakistan remains stable and secure. Any conflict involving Pakistan, particularly with its neighbour India, would jeopardize these trade routes, with implications for global trade and economic stability.

Both China and the United States have significant economic stakes in Pakistan. China has been a key investor in Pakistan, particularly at a time when few others were willing to take the risk. This investment has been critical in sustaining Pakistan’s economy, though challenges remain, particularly in managing the debt burden associated with these investments. However, with prudent diplomacy and economic management, Pakistan has the potential to leverage its relationships with both China and the United States to its advantage.

The United States, on the other hand, remains a major destination for Pakistani exports, playing a crucial role in maintaining the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The economic relationship between Pakistan and the United States is thus vital for Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

One of the most pressing issues in South Asia is the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and India, particularly over the disputed region of Kashmir. This conflict not only affects the two countries involved but has broader implications for regional and global stability. Both China and the United States have an interest in seeing a resolution to this conflict, as it would enhance regional stability and facilitate economic cooperation.

China’s interests in South Asia are closely tied to its economic ambitions, particularly through the BRI. Stability in Pakistan and India would create a more conducive environment for trade and investment, benefiting China’s long-term strategic goals. Similarly, the United States recognizes that peace between Pakistan and India would contribute to the stability of the entire region, reducing the risk of conflict that could disrupt global trade routes and economic activities.

If China and the United States can work together to mediate between Pakistan and India, encouraging dialogue and fostering understanding, it would not only benefit the region but the entire world. The potential for enhanced trade and economic cooperation would be enormous, with Pakistan serving as a vital link in these efforts.