Espionage And Diplomacy – OpEd

By Sudhanshu Roy

The recent revelations by Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC, detailing the covert expulsion of four Indian intelligence officers in 2020, have stirred significant concern within the international community. These officers, allegedly attempting to infiltrate sensitive defense technologies and monitor the Indian-Australian community, highlight a troubling dimension of India’s intelligence operations abroad under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

Espionage and National Security

ABC’s investigative report titled “Infiltrating Australia” asserts that Indian intelligence agents were actively seeking access to Australia’s defense technology and airport security protocols. Additionally, they were reportedly targeting politicians and keeping tabs on the Indian diaspora in Australia. This clandestine activity, uncovered against the backdrop of strengthening political and economic ties between Australia and India, raises critical questions about national security and the nature of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The officers’ expulsion was managed quietly, without public announcement, reflecting a strategic choice by Australian authorities. Mike Burgess, Australia’s intelligence chief, alluded to this incident in 2021, describing a “nest of spies” that had infiltrated various sectors, although he did not disclose the country involved at the time. The discreet handling of the expulsions suggests a measured approach to maintaining bilateral relations while addressing the security threat.

Diplomatic Tightrope

The incident occurred amidst a burgeoning defense cooperation between Australia and India, aimed at countering China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. This collaboration, however, does not overshadow the legitimate security concerns arising from espionage activities. Australian Senator David Shoebridge suggested that a more public response could have reinforced ties with both India and the Indian-Australian community, promoting transparency and mutual respect.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ascent to power in 2014, India has intensified its intelligence operations globally. This increased activity has drawn parallels to the intelligence practices of Russia and China, both known for their extensive and aggressive espionage networks. The ABC report indicates that India’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to monitor and control diaspora communities under the guise of combating separatist movements, which the Indian government has labeled as terrorist threats.

The expulsion of Indian operatives in 2020 is not an isolated incident. Reports have surfaced about India’s surveillance and intimidation of Sikh communities abroad. Last week, Australia’s spy agency revealed that two Indian operatives had been expelled for conducting secret surveillance of the Sikh community. This community, which has historical roots in the Punjab region of India, has been advocating for a separate state, Khalistan, a movement the Indian government has aggressively opposed.

Global Implications and Reactions

The implications of India’s espionage activities extend beyond Australia. In the United States, an assassination attempt on Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, allegedly orchestrated by Indian intelligence, has drawn sharp criticism from the White House. This follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public accusation that India was involved in the assassination of Canadian citizen and Sikh advocate Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Such actions have alarmed Western intelligence agencies and strained India’s relations with key allies.

William Stoltz, a national security expert at the Australian National University, suggests that the public exposure of India’s espionage activities serves as a deterrent against further provocations. He notes that the assassination of dissidents on foreign soil, particularly in friendly nations like Canada, signals a disturbing escalation in India’s intelligence operations. Stoltz emphasizes the need for a collective response from the international community to address these aggressive tactics.

The Sikh community in Australia, along with other diasporas, has legitimate reasons to be concerned about surveillance and harassment. Advanced technology facilitates extensive monitoring, making it easier for foreign intelligence agencies to target individuals remotely. The Australian government’s responsibility is to ensure that all residents, including those from diaspora communities, can live free from intimidation and undue surveillance.

The fallout from these espionage activities risks undermining the trust and cooperation between Australia and India. The quiet expulsion of spies and the subsequent media revelations highlight a delicate balance between addressing security threats and maintaining diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s warm reception of Modi in Sydney last year, despite these underlying tensions, underscores the complexity of international diplomacy.

Conclusion

The exposé on Indian intelligence activities in Australia sheds light on a broader pattern of espionage that challenges the norms of international relations and national security. As India continues to expand its global intelligence operations, the international community must navigate the fine line between cooperation and vigilance. Ensuring transparency and accountability in diplomatic engagements is crucial for fostering trust and protecting the sovereignty of nations in an increasingly interconnected world.