By Muhammad Haris

In the intricate dance of geopolitics, the voices of the marginalized often fade into the cacophony of power and policy. An Indian barrister’s poignant appeal to Pakistan exposes the grave human rights violations under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). This heartfelt plea highlights the BJP’s systematic oppression and aggressive policies that have intensified the suffering of Kashmiris. The region is witnessing unchecked abuses and a deepening humanitarian crisis under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, characterized by a stark disregard for international human rights norms. Despite the political complexities, the barrister’s appeal resonates as a clarion call for justice, urging Pakistan to champion the cause of the oppressed and amplify the silenced cries of those enduring relentless repression under India’s right-wing government.

The conflict over Kashmir has been a persistent source of tension between India and Pakistan since the partition in 1947. The region has endured decades of violence, political turmoil, and human rights abuses. With the rise of the BJP and Narendra Modi’s ascension to power, the situation in Kashmir has worsened. The BJP’s hardline stance and nationalist agenda have led to increased militarization and suppression of dissent in the region. The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which revoked Kashmir’s special status, marked a significant escalation, stripping Kashmiris of their autonomy and subjecting them to direct central rule. This move was widely criticized by human rights organizations and international bodies, as it further entrenched the Indian government’s control over the region and exacerbated the already volatile situation.

Under the BJP regime, human rights violations in IIOJK have reached alarming levels. Reports from credible international organizations detail extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and illegal detentions. The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) grants sweeping powers to Indian security forces, leading to widespread abuse and impunity. Kashmiris live under constant surveillance, with curfews, internet blackouts, and severe restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly becoming routine. The everyday life of Kashmiris is marred by fear and oppression, as basic human rights are systematically denied. The situation in IIOJK is a stark reminder of the human cost of political conflict and the urgent need for international intervention to protect the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.

Beyond Kashmir, the BJP’s policies have also led to significant domestic human rights concerns. An Indian barrister, Amogh Mund, has written a poignant letter to the Pakistani ambassador at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, seeking support for millions of Indian men suffering due to the BJP’s insane and populist policies. Mund’s letter highlights how the BJP’s legislative agenda, including the controversial Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, has been weaponized against men, leading to widespread mental health issues and suicides. Citing alarming data, he points out that nearly half of India’s male population is impacted by these biased laws. The Ministry of Health’s recent report reveals a shocking statistic: 71% of suicides in India are committed by men, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention.

In his letter, Mund narrates his personal ordeal of being falsely accused and enduring systemic abuse under the current legal framework, which he argues is heavily skewed against men. He condemns the BJP for fostering a legal environment that prioritizes populist measures over justice and diversity, resulting in severe mental health crises among men. By sharing his story and the distressing statistics, Mund calls on the international community to recognize and address the human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian government, advocating for a balanced and fair legal system that protects all citizens, regardless of gender. Mund quotes another Indian report prepared by the Ministry of Health on the National Suicide Prevention Strategy, which highlights a disturbing trend: Indian men are dying by suicide at more than twice the rate of women. Over 50% of those suffering from mental illness do not receive adequate support. This issue is particularly alarming in India, where men make up 49% of the population but account for 71% of suicides.

The international community’s response to the crisis in IIOJK and the domestic human rights issues has been tepid at best. While some nations and human rights organizations have condemned the actions of the Indian government, the global response has been largely muted. Strategic interests and geopolitical alliances often take precedence over human rights concerns, leading to a lack of substantial action. Despite numerous reports and appeals, the plight of Kashmiris and the suffering of Indian men remain inadequately addressed on the international stage. The failure of the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses is a glaring omission that undermines the credibility of global human rights institutions and their commitment to justice and equality.

Against this backdrop, the appeal from Amogh Mund to Pakistan emerges as a significant development. The barrister’s plea highlights the dire human rights situation in IIOJK and the suffering of Indian men under Section 498A. Mund demands that Pakistan amplify the voices of the oppressed and push for international accountability for the BJP’s actions. This appeal is a powerful reminder of the shared responsibility to uphold human rights and the rule of law. By addressing both the Kashmir issue and the domestic injustices faced by Indian men, Mund’s appeal seeks to foster a more comprehensive and inclusive approach to human rights advocacy, one that transcends national boundaries and political interests.

The BJP’s tenure has been marked by an aggressive nationalist agenda that exacerbates communal tensions and marginalizes minorities. In Kashmir, this approach has led to an unprecedented crackdown on civil liberties and human rights. Domestically, the BJP’s policies, such as the misuse of Section 498A, have caused significant suffering among Indian men. The party’s rhetoric and legislative actions, including the Citizenship Amendment Act and the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, clearly violate India’s commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which protect religious freedom and prevent incitement to religious hatred. The BJP’s approach to governance is not only discriminatory but also dangerous, as it incites hostility, discrimination, and violence against minorities. The BJP must abandon its populist agenda and work towards creating a balanced legal system that truly protects human rights and upholds the country’s constitutional values of diversity and inclusion.

Historically, Pakistan has positioned itself as a staunch supporter of the Kashmiri cause, advocating for their right to self-determination. In response to the barrister’s appeal, Pakistan has the opportunity to strengthen its advocacy for Kashmiris on the global stage. By leveraging diplomatic channels, engaging with international human rights organizations, and raising awareness about the crisis in IIOJK, Pakistan can play a pivotal role in seeking justice for the oppressed. Moreover, Pakistan can highlight the broader human rights issues within India, such as the misuse of Section 498A, to further its case. It is crucial for Pakistan to continue its efforts to highlight human rights abuses and push for international intervention. By doing so, Pakistan can contribute to a more just and equitable world order, where human rights are respected and upheld for all individuals.

The human rights crisis in IIOJK and the domestic issues arising from the BJP’s policies demand urgent global attention and action. Amogh Mund’s appeal to Pakistan underscores the need for international solidarity and accountability in addressing the injustices faced by Kashmiris and Indian men. It is imperative that the international community steps up to hold the BJP regime accountable for its actions and support the struggle for human rights and dignity in Kashmir and within India. Only through collective efforts can the silenced voices of the oppressed be heard and their rights restored. The international community must recognize that the fight for human rights is universal and that every effort must be made to ensure justice and equality for all, regardless of political, ethnic, or gender affiliations.