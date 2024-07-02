Tibet In The Spotlight – OpEd

By Ahmad Ali Haral

A bipartisan delegation of seven US lawmakers, led by Rep. Michael McCaul and former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, travelled to India to meet with the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan leader in exile. This meeting took place just weeks after the US Senate unanimously passed a bill urging the Chinese government to engage in dialogue with the Tibetan leaders to resolve the longstanding China-Tibet dispute.

The Tibet-China Dispute Act, while lacking concrete measures, holds significant symbolic value. Its passage underscores the US support for Tibetand signals China that the issue remains a priority for American policymakers. This move is symbolic of the multifaceted approach the US is taking in its rivalry with China. In addition to trade tensions and support for Taiwan, American initiatives concerning Tibet add another layer to the complex geopolitical chessboard. Washington’s support for Taiwan and initiatives regarding Tibet can be viewed as part of a strategy to counterbalance China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

These developments raise questions about the consistency of the US’ adherence to the One-China policy, which has been a cornerstone of Sino-American relations. The One-China policy recognizes Beijing’s claim over Taiwan and Tibet, yet recent actions by the US suggest a more nuanced and, at times, contradictory stance.

In response to the recent developments, Chinese government vowed to take “resolute measures” if Washington fails to honour its commitment to recognize Tibet as part of China. This rhetoric is consistent with Beijing’s longstanding position that any foreign involvement in Tibet is a violation of China’s sovereignty. The Chinese government views the Dalai Lama not just as a religious leader but as a separatist figure who threatens national integrity.

This incident highlights the managing act that the US must perform in its foreign policy. On one hand, it seeks to uphold human rights and democratic values by supporting figures like the Dalai Lama and endorsing Taiwan’s self-governance, on the other hand, it needs to navigate the diplomatic tightrope of maintaining stable relations with China, an economic powerhouse and crucial player in global affairs. The symbolic gestures of support for Tibet and Taiwan are thus dilemma: they reaffirm US commitment to certain principles while simultaneously risking further escalation of tensions with China.

Furthermore, this development should be analysed within the context of the broader US strategy in the Asia-Pacific. The US has been strengthening alliances and partnerships across the region, from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to increased military presence and defence cooperation agreements. These moves are aimed at countering China’s expanding footprint in the region. The Tibet issue, though historically contentious, is being re-contextualized as part of this larger strategic framework.

In conclusion, the recent meeting between US lawmakers and the Dalai Lama is more than a mere diplomatic formality; it is a calculated manoeuvre within the intricate and high-stakes game of international relations. As the US continues to assert its influence in the face of China’s rise, the interplay between symbolic gestures and concrete policy actions are critical in shaping the future dynamics of US-China relations. The implications of such meetings extend beyond the immediate diplomatic fallout, potentially influencing the strategic landscape of the Asia-Pacific.