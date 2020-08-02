US-China Rivalry: How To Save Vulnerable States And The Case Of Georgia – Analysis

By Emil Avdaliani

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, was created the United States Space Command in December 2019 and on July 14, 2020 the leader of the free world announced major sanctions against People’s Republic of China and its key officials.

These major policy and structural developments reflect principal shifts in US Foreign Policy and National Security that the Trump White House has pioneered mainly in cyberwarfare, counterintelligence and curbing China’s geopolitical and commercial influence worldwide. Washington’s America First Policy has preserved a tougher stance against Beijing; however, Xi Jinping has developed a well sophisticated blue water navy and heavily focused in improving the capability of cyberattacks worldwide.

China’s coercive operations in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, combined with a well sophisticated military diplomacy campaign in Europe, its advent as the principal geopolitical power in the Indo-Pacific region and in the edges of Europe, are the contemporary result of America’s inward looking posture.

The U.S. – PR China trade standoff and friction has further transformed the global economy and the ongoing incommensurable challenges demand a candid, shared leadership that evokes a decades long transatlantic partnership that was further bolstered after Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to Tbilisi – only six months after taking the oath of office – in July 23, 2009 and the visit of Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Washington DC in April 2016.

Despite a public rapprochement emanating after the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to Georgia, in August 2017, on the occasion of 25th anniversary of bilateral relations, Washington has been reluctant to strengthen the commercial cooperation and has rarely engaged in political discussions with Tbilisi; therefore causing a growing absence and shaping new geopolitical trends in Europe and the Caucasus over the last three years.

It is obvious that the European Union, Republic of Georgia and other countries will increase their economic and political partnership with the main architect of Belt and Road Initiative, leading to a significant decline and a weakened influence of US presence in Europe.

In the context of the U.S. “pivot toward Asia”, President Obama’s administration has also taken measures and initiated trade negotiations in 2009 – 2011 with the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, that was disavowed by the Trump administration in 2017, although this trade pact had become the largest free trade deal in the world, covering over 40 percent of the global economy. Contrary to the introverted approach in international trade, the Pentagon has continued to enhance its military presence and defense cooperation with a few countries that are in China’s flanks while their maritime boundaries are always threatened by Beijing’s ever growing Naval Forces.

European Diplomacy has growingly depended on the current moves of U. S. Department of State and Georgia, as a country with European Union integration aspirations, has felt the heat from the ongoing abrasive transatlantic ties.

The US’ interests in the South Caucasus are as vital and long-standing as they are evident and characterize other major powers such as Turkey, Russia and the European Union.

There might have been vacillations in Washington’s position towards Georgia in the past years or decades, but overall, the American strategic thinking and posture has remained intact.

One of the geopolitical imperatives of the United States since the breakup of the Soviet Union was to enable newly independent Georgia to use its geographic position as a nodal point in the nascent South Caucasus energy and transport corridors. Moreover, the effectiveness of the Georgian corridor would also underpin a bigger project, the Trans-Caspian Corridor (that consists of a pipeline, port-to-port logistical infrastructure, etc.) that is still an idea with only some minor success, but it may, under altered circumstances, become a geopolitical reality. This would inevitably increase Georgia’s independence vis-à-vis Russian transportation networks. This vision has proved to be successful and in the almost 30 years that have passed since the end of the Soviet Union, big steps have been made to limit Russia’s energy and infrastructural presence in the country.

Though, for many, a determining factor is the US military presence near Georgian borders or in the country itself, military protection is not as long-lasting as it might always seem. Of a more tangible essence have been the US aid programs to improve Georgia’s infrastructure, which is traditionally hampered by a difficult geography (a factor which always limited Georgia’s political power and ability to control far-flung territories).

One of the important future tasks for the United States is to support the successful construction of the Anaklia Port, as the port’s location and size would increase not only Georgia’s transit capabilities but also the implementation of the US strategy in Georgia: helping Tbilisi become less dependent on alternative transit routes.

Despite Georgia being a geographically small country with limited military and economic potential, it is still important for the US to evaluate the internal political developments. As Georgia gears up for crucial parliamentary elections this October, extensive cooperation with various parties should be carried out. From the US perspective, the most popular parties in Georgia are in fact pro-western. This serves as a good basis for the composition of a long-term strategy and hit the reset button.

An important pillar of the US policy in the South Caucasus and the Republic of Georgia in particular would be Washington’s deeper cooperation with Turkey.

Although the two states have experienced some troubled waters in recent years, Ankara and Washington are still strategically aligned. It is in Turkey’s utmost interest to uphold Georgia’s security, as the latter provides the only land corridor for Turkey to reach the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea. This posture also emphasizes that Ankara is opposed to Russia’s strengthening of its positions in the South Caucasus. Thus, in broader terms, Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s strategic interests over Georgia are more aligned than they may appear in sporadic times.

Another crucial sphere of influence where the U. S. could provide a vital expertise and assistance is in the local economy. Still, no long-term stability for Georgia would be possible unless the country enjoys considerable economic growth based on industrial and manufacturing capabilities.

According to Prof. Dr. Steve H. Hanke, a professor of applied economics and co-director of the Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise (IAEGHSBE) at the Johns Hopkins University:

“The Georgian economy tanked in the last days of the Soviet Union and the first years of independence from Russian rule: gross domestic product declined 68 percent and inflation hit 1,500 percent between 1990 and 1994. Since then, however, the republic has grown rapidly, with GDP increasing roughly fivefold in the new millennium, prices and exchange rates of the Georgian lari remaining stable, and foreign direct investment increasing steadily. Still, Georgians’ per-capita annual income today is less than $6,000, the official poverty rate exceeds 17 percent, and (like many developing

nations) Georgia scores relatively poorly on measures of corruption and income inequality, ranking near countries like Nicaragua and Ivory Coast.”

Georgia dearly lacks the elements of a strong national economy and advanced industrial sector, making the country vulnerable to regional political and economic developments. In other words, this multidimensional help will be more fundamental for the US’ position in the South Caucasus overall.

In retrospect, it can be argued that Washington’s policy towards Georgia has not been changed since the end of the Soviet Union. There were periods of low-intensity cooperation, alternated by a deepening of bilateral relations, but overall the US strategic intent towards Georgia has remained the same: improving the infrastructure as a basis for the country’s strengthened sovereignty against external geopolitical odds.

As Beijing undergoes through a radical economic transformation at home, prudently revising its European alliances and reshaping its partnerships in the Caucasus; Washington’s great power competition with China must immediately take place in Georgia and in the Southern Caucasus region, the forthcoming economic actions will make the Trump administration a more diplomatically active in Europe and beyond.

The United States should decouple the economic ties of China with the Caucasus and make Europe a more economically dependent on the Transatlantic partnership and foster an economic integration based upon identifying Brussels’ weaknesses and strengths.

Today, European Union considers China as a rising global power and as serious economic competitor, these matters are addressed constantly in the EU – NATO Discussions; based on the current developments Washington has the magnificent opportunity to garner a greater presence in Georgia and establish an economic foothold with geopolitical interests leading to a regional US military presence.