Russia And Ghana: United By Common Interests – Interview

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

Within the context of rapidly changing geopolitics, Russia and Ghana are closely united behind rising expectations of sustaining their bilateral relations. In an interview during a working visit to the Republic of Ghana, in early October 2025, Dmitry Savelyev, State Duma, MP and Member of International Affairs Committee, discussed Russia’s growing influence and multifaceted economic cooperation with Ghana. Here are the interview excerpts:

As the State Duma deputy responsible for developing parliamentary relations with the Republic of Ghana, how would you characterize the geopolitical changes currently taking place and the pursuit of Russia’s foreign policy interests, particularly with Ghana and further across Africa?

Dmitry Savelyev: Relations between Russia and Africa have been reconsidered in favor of intensification over the past decade—a natural consequence of current global political processes. Global geopolitics is undergoing significant changes, and the world is moving toward multipolarity. Africa has everything it needs to become one of the centers of the new world order. Russia has traditionally been a partner of African countries in their efforts to achieve independence, and our country is currently interested in Africa effectively realizing its potential as a significant actor in the global political system. Russia takes a very serious and systematic approach to building relations with African countries. We are united by traditional moral norms and social foundations of our peoples—as opposed to the neocolonial ideology imposed by the West. At the same time, Russia has always built relations on the principles of equality and mutual respect. Russia and African countries, including Ghana, have much to offer each other. We have strong science and education sectors. Ghana’s esteemed President John Dramani Mahama graduated from a Russian university and spoke warmly of his time spent in Moscow. Ghana has many talented young people for whom a Russian education can help develop the economy and science, achieve food security, and advance their country’s technological sovereignty. Ghana’s unique natural conditions are of interest to our scientists; joint research could make a significant contribution to scientific advancement. Ghana is a major producer of cocoa and many fruits that cannot be grown in Russia due to its climate. This list of mutual interests is long.

Under the new leadership of President John Mahama, the priority is obviously to raise the level of economic cooperation. Can you provide an assessment and significance of the current level of economic cooperation?

Dmitry Savelyev: I would like to emphasize once again that Russia and Ghana, as with other African countries, are united, first and foremost, by common interests and a commitment to the same values ​​of our peoples. Growing economic cooperation is an important goal on the agenda of Russian-Ghanaian relations. However, despite the low level of trade turnover, the potential for Russian-Ghanaian economic cooperation is significantly higher. Russia is striving to utilize its port potential to establish ties with African countries. Therefore, Russia and Ghana have many common ground for more significant advances in trade and economic cooperation, especially in light of President John Dramani Mahama’s initiatives.

In your opinion, what are the landmark achievements since the establishment of Russia-Ghana interparliamentary relations?

Dmitry Savelyev: Ghanaian parliamentary delegations were received in the State Duma in 2023 and 2025. In May of this year, a Ghanaian parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker Alban Bagbin, participated in the XI Nevsky International Environmental Congress, dedicated to climate, food security, and eco-technologies. During my meeting with the Speaker, we discussed establishing close ties between Russian and Ghanaian parliamentarians. In August, Ghanaian parliamentarians Zuweira Muhammad and Emmanuel Agyekum participated in the Technoprom 2025 forum, an international forum dedicated to technology development and personnel training, held annually in Novosibirsk. This list of mutual interests is long. The future prospects are positive. Worth to conclude that Russia has always built relations on the principles of equality and mutual respect with the Republic of Ghana, and with the rest of African countries.