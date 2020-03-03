Robert Reich: Bernie Or Biden? – OpEd

By Robert Reich

As the Democratic Party’s “moderate” (or shall we say “establishment”) wing coalesces around Joe Biden to stop Bernie, the primary contest is starting to look a lot like 2016, when the same wing rallied around Hillary Clinton.

Today Amy Klobuchar quit the race to endorse Biden. Pete Buttigieg is endorsing Biden, too. As the New York Times’s David Leonhardt puts it in his column today, “if you’re a Democrat who doesn’t want Bernie Sanders to be the party’s nominee, your choice is now clear: you should vote for Joe Biden.”

But suppose you’re a Democrat who doesn’t want Donald Trump to have a second term? Suppose you’re a Democrat who suspects that Trump got elected in the first place because he exploited a deep sense of betrayal felt by tens of millions of Americans whose wages haven’t budged in 40 years and who know the system is rigged for the benefit of those at the top? Do you really vote for Joe Biden?

I don’t think so.

What do you think?

