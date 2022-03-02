Roman Abramovich Preparing To Sell Chelsea

By Al Bawaba News

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is preparing to sell Chelsea Football Club as he fears the threat of sanctions due to his association with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Russian oligarch has yet to be sanctioned by the West, but fears a potential backlash in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

He has already announced relinquishing control of the club to Chelsea’ charitable foundation indefinitely.

Goal is now claiming that Abramovich is willing to exit the UK economy.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss says he received an offer to buy the Blues from the Russian alongside a group of several others.

He also revealed that the Russian businessman hopes to sell Chelsea as soon as possible for £2.6 billion ($3.5bn).

Abramovich originally bought the club for £300m ($400m) in 2003.

