‘The Flying Dutchman’ Opera: An Unforgettable Night At Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

On June 1, 2024, the 15th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival opened with Richard Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s Turkish Telecom Opera Hall. Directed by renowned German director Sebastian Welker, the modern production featured contemporary costumes and simple sets, with Dutch baritone Martijn Sanders starring as “Der Holländer.”

At 8:30 PM on that Saturday, we had the opportunity to witness this three-act, 140-minute opera, complete with two intermissions. Inspired by a legend of a cursed ship and its doomed crew, the performance captivated the audience with its brilliant music and dramatic staging.

“The Flying Dutchman” (original German title: “Der fliegende Holländer”) is a three-act opera composed and written by Richard Wagner. Adapted from Heinrich Heine’s 1834 satirical retelling of an old legend, it tells the story of a Dutch sea captain condemned to sail the seas until Judgment Day, searching for redemption through the love of a faithful woman. The opera’s primary themes include the power of love and the human struggle for salvation.

Premiering on January 2, 1843, at Dresden’s Semper Oper, with Wagner conducting, it was first performed in Turkey in 1961 at the Ankara State Opera and Ballet. A notable 1990 Turkish performance in Ankara featured soprano Zehra Yıldız, who was remembered by Opera General Director Tan Sağtürk during the festival’s opening speech.

The modern staging, casual costumes, and powerful music left a profound emotional impact, highlighting the themes of overcoming curses and the redemptive power of love. Events like this significantly contribute to Istanbul’s cultural life, making “The Flying Dutchman” a must-see for classical music and opera enthusiasts.

Wagner’s first masterpiece, “The Flying Dutchman,” debuted in 1843 at Dresden’s Königliches Hoftheater. The drama, based on a legend that captivates even skeptics, narrates the supernatural journey of the Dutchman seeking redemption through a faithful woman’s love.

The Flying Dutchman is condemned to roam the seas forever with his ghostly ship and crew, only allowed to come ashore once every seven years to seek true love. If a woman marries him and then betrays him, she falls under his curse. This time, he lands near a Norwegian village and meets Daland, who offers him shelter in exchange for gold and jewels, and learns of Daland’s daughter, Senta. Could Senta be the perfect love to free him from his curse? Wagner’s opera explores themes of longing for death, a woman’s willingness to sacrifice, love-death, and redemption.

Conducted by İbrahim Yazıcı, the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra performed with set design by Efter Tunç, costume design by Serdar Başbuğ, lighting design by Yakup Çartık, and choreography by Emre Karaca. The IDOB Chorus was directed by Volkan Akkoç. The new season will feature performers such as Alper Göçeri/Murat Güney as “Der Holländer,” Perihan N.Artan/Evren Ekşi as “Senta,” Umut Tarık Akça/Göktuğ Alpaşar as “Daland,” Efe Kışlalı/Hüseyin Likos as “Erik,” Aylin Ateş/Deniz Likos as “Mary,” and Berk Dalkılıç/Yoel Keşap as “Der Steuermann.”

A final note: while the outdoor temperature might be 28-30°C, it can get quite cold in the opera hall, especially during the third act. Be prepared to avoid getting chilly.