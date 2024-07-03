The Hidden Reason Behind Flight Delays At Antalya Airport – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Recently, flight delays at Antalya Airport have reached significant levels. However, the underlying cause of these delays is being concealed from the public. Air Traffic Controllers have entered a mode called “Working Without Initiative” (WWI). This is a form of protest by controllers who have found no other way to make their voices heard.

Is There Negligence?

Air Traffic Controllers are performing their duties but are avoiding taking any initiative. This does not amount to negligence or work slowdowns, and therefore, no action can be taken against them. However, as a result, the waiting times for aircraft in the air have increased. As of July 1, the average waiting time has risen to 40 minutes.

Fuel Consumption and Economic Impact

The economic impact of these delays is quite severe. For instance, an Airbus A320, holding in the air for 40 minutes, burns approximately $3,500 worth of fuel. On a daily basis, this means that planes are consuming an additional $3 million (about 100 million TL) in fuel. This situation places a significant financial burden on airlines.

The DHMI General Manager and THY Conflict

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the General Manager of the State Airports Authority (DHMI) is also on the board of Turkish Airlines (THY). This conflict of interest affects the response of THY and Antalya-based Corendon Airlines to the situation. While Corendon Airlines is vocal about the issue, THY remains silent. The reason is clear: THY is unlikely to criticize a board member publicly, leading to an absurd situation.

The true reason behind the delays at Antalya Airport is the Air Traffic Controllers’ shift to the WWI mode. This situation imposes significant financial burdens on airlines and is further complicated by conflicts of interest within the sector. Authorities and relevant institutions need to come together to resolve this issue and develop effective solutions. Otherwise, delays and economic losses will continue.