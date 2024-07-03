Kamala As President Now, With Michelle As VP – OpEd

By Prof. Umberto Sulpasso

President Joe Biden should not only renounce the electoral competition, but he should also resign as president, leaving Vice President Kamal Harris and his partner on the ticket in the role for all-out contending in the elections. Selecting Michelle Obama as her runng mate for vice president would make the first two woman ticket in history.

Around $240 million in the Democrats coffers could be transferred to Kamala Harris if President Joe Biden were to step down, according to various media reports. Everything now suggests that if nothing is done, then Trump will win the election. But things are by no means so definitive if you just replace the Democrat contestant in the election with another. But to turn the situation around, there is a need of what in chess is called gambit — because in reality, the game is opening now. The gambit is a chess opening characterized by the sacrifice of one or more pawns, in the first phase of the game, in exchange for the gain of space and time for development.

Here’s the winning gambit.

The sacrifice in question is Biden’s resignation as President of the United States. This would be a great statesman’s decision on Biden’s part in the interest not only of the Democratic Party, but also for America. Why?

Everyone knows that the real reason for Biden’s debacle is physical, but leaving the electoral competition alone is not enough. It is necessary to give the natural replacement, Kamela Harris, the full competitive role that is that of president. If Biden resigns, Kamela Harris would then be president until November, a most powerful image.

But the surprises wouldn’t end there.

Harris would be the first female president of the United States A historical communicative event of immense significance, but that’s not enough. Harris could choose Michelle Obama as her running mate. And here the impact would be immense worldwide. For the first time, two women are on the ticket running for the leadership of the most important country in the world. And what women!

The impact on the electorate would be immense. Moreover the attraction to those who do not vote would also be significant — how to be absent from the vote of the first women-only ticket? The number of voters would soar.

Three months as president for Kamala and an immediate political role for Michelle, it is to be expected that the Democrats war chest would increase dramatically.

And in November, the presidential debate would Las have a completely different aspect, not to mention the debate between the two vice presidential candidates. Trump’s VP candidate would not be envied when he meets Michelle.

President Biden, this is a great statesman’s decision. No one doubts your ability to act as an advisor to the new president Harris, after working nearly 4 years together. Leaving the presidential post is a winning game. Your donors will always be grateful. And America, too. That is the winning gambit.