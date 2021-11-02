ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East World News 

Iran: FM Amirabdollahian Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has been infected with the coronavirus.

The Iranian top diplomat was told on Monday that his COVID-19 test has been positive.

Amirabdollahian is currently in home quarantine.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Amirabdollahian is in good health and doing his routine work in quarantine.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday that more than 5.52 million coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease in the country.

The ministry also said that more than 52.86 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 35.28 million have received the second dosage.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.