NATO Foreign Ministers Reconfirm Strong Support For Ukraine

By Eurasia Review

In a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission on Tuesday (4 April 2023), Allied foreign ministers reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that Allies will develop a multi-year initiative to help ensure Ukraine’s deterrence and defence, make the transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards, and increase interoperability with NATO.

“This demonstrates our long-term commitment to Ukraine and brings Ukraine closer to the Euro-Atlantic family,” he said. Allied ministers and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also discussed the importance of Ukraine’s continuing reforms.

This was the first meeting attended by Finland as a full member of NATO, following their accession earlier in the day.

“Today’s meeting is an important milestone on the road to the Vilnius Summit. We will discuss what more we can do to ensure Ukraine wins and prevail as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe. NATO Allies all are already providing significant support, but more is urgently needed,” Stoltenberg said. “We need to deliver on our pledges of training and new heavy weaponry, and continue to ramp up production of weapons and ammunition. We will also discuss strengthening our political and practical support to Ukraine, as well as reforms Ukraine is undertaking to fight corruption, strengthen the rule of law and to protect minority rights.”