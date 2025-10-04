Trump Administration Scores Major Supreme Court Legal Victory, Ending De Facto Amnesty Program

By Eurasia Review

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States granted an emergency request by the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 300,000 Venezuelan aliens in the United States.

In the 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court blocked a ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California, who tried to pause the TPS cancellation once in March and then again in September — ultimately getting reversed by the Supreme Court twice.

“President Trump is restoring America’s immigration system so that it actually benefits the U.S. citizen and today’s Supreme Court victory is a win for the American people and commonsense,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The American people should not have had to go to the Supreme Court twice to see justice done. Temporary Protected Status was always supposed to be just that: Temporary. Yet, previous administrations abused, exploited, and mangled TPS into a de facto amnesty program. Meanwhile, the Biden administration allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens into our country exacerbating the issue and endangering all Americans. Now, that it’s clear the law and the American people are on our side, Secretary Noem will continue to use every tool at our disposal to prioritize the safety of all U.S. citizens.”

This ruling follows several other major legal victories in the Trump administration’s efforts to scale back the TPS program, including from such countries as Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.